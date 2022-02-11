Mukwonago company to make tables for "Geneva Tap House"

After working in the medical field for about 50 years then selling antiques, Kenneth Kurt is now building custom furniture for area residents and businesses— including the former Geneva Theater.

“When I retired from practicing medicine, I started selling antiques and repurposing old furniture,” Kurt said. “That market dried up. Everyone’s got old stuff, and young people don’t buy antiques, so I started building tables.”

Kurt— who operates the Country Porch in Mukwonago— has been tasked with building tables for the “Geneva Tap House,” which will be located in the renovated Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a precise implementation plan for Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the theater building into a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.

Representatives from Winn Properties plan to convert the building into a live entertainment area, taproom and outdoor beer garden.

Kurt said he has been asked to make 35 tables for the tap house by the end of February and has about 28 tables completed already. He said most of the tables are being made with 100-year-old barn wood and repurposed telephone poles.

“They want it rustic but yet functional,” Kurt said. “By rustic, we mean the barn wood tables come from a 100-year-old barn. Most of them are 2-by-6’s that we glued together. About half of them are going to be repurposed telephone poles with cedar. Western red cedar is very light, and the lumber is beautiful.”

Kurt’s business partner, Barbara Nash, is a sister to one of theater’s investors, and he was asked to build tables for the taproom after they saw his work.

“When the investor saw some of the tables I built, she said, ‘We just got to have them,’” Kurt said.

Kurt said he also plans to provide some artwork for the taproom.

“My vision for the taproom would be to have some art like an art gallery,” Kurt said. “But that’s up to the owners, but I think it would be good for the venue.”

Kurt has also proposed to install a fireplace mantle near the entrance of the former theater building.

“I think I will suggest that we make a fireplace mantle, so it’s warm when you come in,” Kurt said. “It may be electric, but if you take some nice 8-by-8 beams from an old barn, it’s a cool look— at least I think it is.”

Kurt said he is excited about being involved with the process of renovating the theater into a taproom, because he feels it will be a welcome addition to the City of Lake Geneva.

“Everybody is interested in craft beers right now, and it might be a good market as long as it doesn’t get out of hand,” Kurt said. “You have a wonderful community here. I’ve always admired it.”

Besides the “Geneva Tap House,” Kurt has built tables for five other restaurants and taprooms in the past. He said it usually takes him about six hours to complete a table.

“I think the reason I sell a lot of tables is that they’re not factory made,” Kurt said. “They’re handmade in Wisconsin.”

Kurt set up a pop-up shop at the Market of Lake Geneva during Winterfest to display and sell some of his work. He said Market of Lake Geneva owner Kirk Booher offered him space in the mall to host the pop-up shop.

“When I came around looking for some area to rent for this weekend, he said, ‘Come on in here. You can have this space,’ and I jumped on it,” Kurt said. “This is a wonderful venue here.”

Kurt currently operates the Country Porch in Mukwonago where he sells retail and custom woodworking items, refinished furniture, wood frames, artwork, vintage firearms and fencing.

He said he plans to move his business to Union Grove this summer.

“I will still make tables and do more custom work,” Kurt said. “I will probably not sell any antiques or heirlooms, because you still got to pay the rent. I will still have good access to Lake Geneva, and I hope to come back here for the art festival.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.