National FFA Celebrating All Time Membership High of 700,000

The Badger FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 22 to 29, 2020. This year’s theme for the Wisconsin Association of FFA is “Rise Up, Stand Out.”
This FFA Week embraces more than 92 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. An all-time record high number of 700,170 students in all 50 states and U.S. territories will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. Nearly 80 members participate in the Badger FFA Chapter.
Highlights of the Badger FFA year so far include: A tour and hayride of a local apple orchard, educating more than 300 third graders on agriculture at Badger, donating over 65 goodie baskets to veterans at the Union Grove Home, educating more than 120 area youth at Country Side Trees on the Christmas Tree Industry, attending several leadership conferences, conducting as successful holiday fruit and plant sale, hosting our 3rd annual farm to table dinner at Simple Restaurant, and being recognized at the National FFA Convention for the highest chapter award given, the 3 star award. More to come this semester as we compete in several career development contests, and speaking contests.
The National FFA Organization does not produce only farmers as it did in the past. Perhaps you may not know that the FFA name was changed from Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Organization more than 20 years ago. The FFA supplements what is taught in the agriculture classroom. At Badger High School, we have twelve diverse courses in agriculture education classes. Among those courses Biotechnology, Veterinary Science, Animal Science & Aquaculture, Science and Sustainability, Food Science 2 and Botany count as agriculture classes receiving science credit.
We also offer courses in Companion Animals, Food Science, Fish and Wildlife Management, Landscape Design, and Greenhouse Management. Students in Botany, Greenhouse Management, Landscaping, and Science and Sustainability classes have the opportunity to receive a direct Gateway Technical College credits for those classes. With these dual credit classes, students can save hundreds of dollars of tuition costs at Gateway Technical College! In the next school year, students will receive technical college credit from Blackhawk Technical College from their course work in Honors Animal Science.
In celebration of National FFA Week for 2020, the Badger FFA will host a “Scoopie Night” at the Lake Geneva Culvers on Tuesday February 25th from 4 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit our FFA members through scholarships to various leadership workshops and conferences. Other activities for the week include a pancake breakfast for all faculty, staff and administration on Feb. 27nd. Don’t forget to think spring as the FFA conducts their annual plant sale of nearly 40,000 plants beginning May 1st to May 23rd.
If your child is looking for a great organization to be part of that will boost their resume and give them lots of leadership opportunities and money for the future, suggest joining FFA today! We are also in need of parents and other interested parties to join our FFA Alumni. If you have any questions please feel free to contact the Badger Agriculture Department at 348-2000 ext. 2332 or email Larry Plapp @ larry.plapp@badger.k12.wi.us or Candice Franks at candice.franks@badger.k12.wi.us