National FFA Celebrating All Time Membership High of 700,000

The Badger FFA will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 22 to 29, 2020. This year’s theme for the Wisconsin Association of FFA is “Rise Up, Stand Out.”

This FFA Week embraces more than 92 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. An all-time record high number of 700,170 students in all 50 states and U.S. territories will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. Nearly 80 members participate in the Badger FFA Chapter.

Highlights of the Badger FFA year so far include: A tour and hayride of a local apple orchard, educating more than 300 third graders on agriculture at Badger, donating over 65 goodie baskets to veterans at the Union Grove Home, educating more than 120 area youth at Country Side Trees on the Christmas Tree Industry, attending several leadership conferences, conducting as successful holiday fruit and plant sale, hosting our 3rd annual farm to table dinner at Simple Restaurant, and being recognized at the National FFA Convention for the highest chapter award given, the 3 star award. More to come this semester as we compete in several career development contests, and speaking contests.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.