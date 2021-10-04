National Guard to conduct COVID testing at Walworth County Fairgrounds Tuesday Oct. 5 and 12

ELKHORN — Walworth County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will relaunch drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The WING testing site will be open to the public Oct. 5 and 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Testing is free, and no registration is required. WING will administer PCR tests for adults and children as young as one year of age. Future testing dates will be determined in coming weeks. Access to the testing site is via the Fairgrounds’ east entrance off Hwy. 11 near the horse barns; follow the drive to the 4-H Pavilion.

“Access to free and convenient testing is a critical component to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” says Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County Public Health officer. “We are grateful to the WING for their continued support of our efforts.”