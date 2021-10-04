National Guard to conduct COVID testing at Walworth County Fairgrounds Tuesday Oct. 5 and 12

ELKHORN — Walworth County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard (WING) will relaunch drive-through COVID-19 testing at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
The WING testing site will be open to the public Oct. 5 and 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Testing is free, and no registration is required. WING will administer PCR tests for adults and children as young as one year of age. Future testing dates will be determined in coming weeks. Access to the testing site is via the Fairgrounds’ east entrance off Hwy. 11 near the horse barns; follow the drive to the 4-H Pavilion.
“Access to free and convenient testing is a critical component to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” says Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County Public Health officer. “We are grateful to the WING for their continued support of our efforts.”
A working group consisting of representatives from Aurora Health Care, Mercyhealth, Walworth County Emergency Operations, and Walworth County Public Health decided the relaunch of the WING testing site was necessary to reduce strain on local healthcare systems caused by heightened testing demand. The increase in testing is due to a combination of high rates of COVID transmission, schools back in session, and healthcare and private employer testing mandates.
Walworth County Public Health had already expanded its community-based COVID-19 testing with the recent launch of a weekly testing and vaccination site at Chapel on the Hill in Lake Geneva. Run in partnership with Open Arms Free Clinic, the joint testing/vaccination site is open every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 26 and administers PCR tests as well as the Pfizer (first dose) and Johnson & Johnson (single dose) vaccinations.
COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests are also available locally through UW-Whitewater, local healthcare providers, and select Walgreens locations. For full details, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/873/Testing-Information.
As of Oct. 2, 2021, Walworth County remains in the CDC’s high transmission level with 259 total cases in the previous week and a case rate of 249.35 per 100,000 persons.
To maximize protection from the Delta variant and to reduce community transmission, Walworth County Public Health, along with emergency and healthcare organizations, urges residents to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance. This includes wearing masks indoors in public in areas of substantial or high transmission, getting vaccinated as soon as possible, washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, and staying home if sick.
“Authorized vaccinations have been proven safe and effective at reducing severe illness from COVID-19,” says Bergstrom. “The vaccine, in conjunction with masking, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene, reduces serious illness, hospitalizations, and community transmission.”
For local public health guidance and COVID-19 testing and vaccine information, please contact Walworth County Public Health at (262) 741-3200, email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us, follow us on Facebook or visit us online at www.co.walworth.wi.us.