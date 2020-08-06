National Night Out transformed into countywide parade

WALWORTH – With the National Night Out anti-crime event canceled this year because of the coronavirus, organizers in Walworth County decided to take the annual celebration on the road.

Squad cars, firetrucks, ambulances and more were planned to pass through 15 municipalities Aug. 4 in what was being called the Parade of Lights.

The parade was planned to start at 3:30 p.m. in East Troy and end in Elkhorn at 8:35 p.m., just in time for a drive-in movie showing of the animated “Sing” at Elkhorn Area High School.

Eight police departments had committed to the entire route, and others planned to join in as the parade passed through their municipalities.

Williams Bay police Lt. Will Kostock said his department was fortunate enough to be able to dedicate a squad car for the full five-hour route in the parade.

“It’s going to be a long one, but it is worth it to bring it to the communities,” he said.

Kostock added that while it was unfortunate the traditional event was cancelled, he was pleased the county’s many departments were able to adapt and push forward with the parade.