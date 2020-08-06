National Night Out transformed into countywide parade

WALWORTH – With the National Night Out anti-crime event canceled this year because of the coronavirus, organizers in Walworth County decided to take the annual celebration on the road.
Squad cars, firetrucks, ambulances and more were planned to pass through 15 municipalities Aug. 4 in what was being called the Parade of Lights.
The parade was planned to start at 3:30 p.m. in East Troy and end in Elkhorn at 8:35 p.m., just in time for a drive-in movie showing of the animated “Sing” at Elkhorn Area High School.
Eight police departments had committed to the entire route, and others planned to join in as the parade passed through their municipalities.
Williams Bay police Lt. Will Kostock said his department was fortunate enough to be able to dedicate a squad car for the full five-hour route in the parade.
“It’s going to be a long one, but it is worth it to bring it to the communities,” he said.
Kostock added that while it was unfortunate the traditional event was cancelled, he was pleased the county’s many departments were able to adapt and push forward with the parade.
National Night Out is a law enforcement and emergency services appreciation event held annually on the first Tuesday in August. The national event was created in 1984 to promote police-community partnerships and allow communities the chance to interact in a positive environment.
Last year, the event drew 2,000 people to the Walworth County Fairgrounds to interact with law enforcement, firefighters, EMS staff, and other public service workers.
The family event generally offers face-painting stations, food vendors, haircuts, a dunk tank, the chance to man a fire hose, and more to attendees without charge.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided against having the gathering at the fairgrounds, but they still wanted to make an appearance in the community and thank area residents for their continued support.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputy Dan Nelson, co-chair of the organizing group, said having such a big crowd at the county fairgrounds would have made it difficult to ensure social distancing and safe sanitation.
So when organizers began thinking of alternatives, they devised plans for a countywide parade, after experiencing success with similar law enforcement parades to celebrate birthdays since the onset of the pandemic.
Nelson said police and fire in Walworth County have received tremendous support from businesses and community members, and that something had to be done to express appreciation.
“We’ve just been really fortunate here in the county, so I figured this is the least we can do,” he said. “We didn’t just want to cancel the whole event. We figured if they can’t come to us, let’s try to go to them.”
Stepping in to sponsor the parade was Tree House Child and Family Center in Elkhorn, which also planned to have a vehicle in the parade.
Jean Jacobs, manager of the Tree House and co-organizer of the event, said with all the other cancellations occurring in recent months because of the coronavirus, losing National Night Out would have been too disappointing to the hundreds of people who attend.
Jacobs said organizing the parade on short notice required a lot of coordination, but that local departments were all receptive to the idea. Of the 15 police departments contacted for the parade, for example, all of them agreed to participate at some level.
With law enforcement coming under heavy scrutiny around the country in recent months, Jacobs said now is a good time to show support.
“Despite negativity, there is so much positivity right now, with community support backing law enforcement and public service workers,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.