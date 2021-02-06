LAKE GENEVA – The winners of the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship have been announced, with a tribute to ending the coronavirus getting first place.

The first place snow sculpting champion was Team Wisconsin 2, Sculptora Borealis, with its sculpture entitled “inoculation.”

The Artist’s statement read: “We are all in this together. We all yearn for the moment when we can put our fears to rest and go back to our normal lives. This sculpture celebrates the end of the pandemic and the birth of a new era.”

The Wisconsin team was made up of Joshua Jakubowski, Robert Lechtenberg, and Michael Lechtenberg.

The sculptors themselves vote on the champion and there is no big cash prize. The prize is winning and bragging rights, of course.

Second and third

Second place went to Team Florida, with their sculpture, The Power of the Mind's Eye.

Their artist statement was: "In our day-to-day lives, we use our five senses to guide us through our routines and challenges. They ensure our survival and safety, and developing mastery of the skills even allows us to thrive! However, it’s our mind’s eye, that allows us to do the extraordinary, life changing things. It helps us interpret life as we know it and forms us into who we are as individuals. Our mind’s eye takes experiences and images and stores them deep inside of our being. It gives us the ability to imagine something that doesn’t already exist. It’s truly a supernatural power!"

Third place went to Team Wisconsin 1, with their sculpture, Tribal Dance.

People's Choice Award

The people’s choice awards, which people were able to vote on in-person and online, went to the same sculptures in just a slightly different order.

For the people’s choice award, Tribal Dance won first place, The Mind’s Eye won second place and Inoculation won third place.