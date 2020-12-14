Need a gift card? Click one link to a long list of Lake Geneva businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Special thanks go to Caravelle Lighting, Community State Bank, First National Bank & Trust, Flat Iron Tap, Fontana Kringle Company, Greenwoods State Bank, Hawk’s View Golf Club, Janis Hartley at Keefe Real Estate, Lake Geneva Cannery, Mama Cimino’s Pizza, Rauland Real Estate, Sheila Broderick at Edward Jones, Stebnitz Builders and Tuscan Tavern & Grill for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting localbusiness.lee.net/lake-geneva-regional-news