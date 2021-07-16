Need for a career shift leads graduate to Gateway

Emily Rindt’s education and career path took her in one direction until she realized she needed a change.

She’d earned a theater arts degree from an area four-year college and started in a career field where she eventually realized she couldn’t support herself. Simply put, she was burned out.

Rindt knew she had to try something different, even if that meant going back to college.

That “different” — and difference-maker — was Gateway Technical College.

Fewer than two years after enrolling in the Information Technology-Software Developer program at Gateway, Rindt graduated and has already begun a career she feels happy about and sees herself working in for many years to come.

“I feel it was a good decision to enroll at Gateway and to change my career,” said Rindt. “I am more confident and more in control of my life and my career. Things are snowballing in a great way. There’s just such a positivity to my life.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rindt said she decided on IT as a career path after a heart-to-heart conversation with her best friend. Time and time again when they discussed Rindt’s strengths and what she would enjoy in a career, they came back to information technology.