Need for a career shift leads graduate to Gateway
Need for a career shift leads graduate to Gateway

Emily Rindt - Graduate - IT Software Development - July 7, 2021

Emily Rindt, a Gateway graduate in IT Software Development, works on servers at the Gateway Technical College Racine Campus on July 7.

 Greg Lebrick

Emily Rindt’s education and career path took her in one direction until she realized she needed a change.

She’d earned a theater arts degree from an area four-year college and started in a career field where she eventually realized she couldn’t support herself. Simply put, she was burned out.

Rindt knew she had to try something different, even if that meant going back to college.

That “different” — and difference-maker — was Gateway Technical College.

Fewer than two years after enrolling in the Information Technology-Software Developer program at Gateway, Rindt graduated and has already begun a career she feels happy about and sees herself working in for many years to come.

“I feel it was a good decision to enroll at Gateway and to change my career,” said Rindt. “I am more confident and more in control of my life and my career. Things are snowballing in a great way. There’s just such a positivity to my life.”

Rindt said she decided on IT as a career path after a heart-to-heart conversation with her best friend. Time and time again when they discussed Rindt’s strengths and what she would enjoy in a career, they came back to information technology.

She said it was one of the best decisions she’s made.

“It’s come naturally to me,” said Rindt. “I completed the degree in 18 months with a 4.0 GPA. I think that showed me that this was the right choice.”

Rindt said she likes IT because it allows her to be a problem solver — but also think outside the box. “It’s a nice balance of science and creativity,” she said.

In addition to the solid instructors at the college, Rindt said she also believes Gateway provides great resources for its students.

“Gateway offered so much more support to students than the other colleges I’ve been to. Advisers, instructors, support staff, there’s so much clearly offered to students here.”

“I feel confident in the skills I’ve learned at Gateway, and those will help me in my career,” said Rindt.

Looking for a career shift like Emily? Or even a new career? Gateway has the programs to succeed. The college’s solid connections with area businesses means the education it provides is what’s needed in the workforce — Gateway grads are sought after by area employers. It’s also recognized by four-year colleges which accept many credits earned by our graduates who choose to continue their education — saving them time and money.

Get started today! Fall classes begin Aug. 30. gtc.edu.

“I feel confident in the skills I’ve learned at Gateway, and those will help me in my career.” Emily Rindt.

