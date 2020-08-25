Neighborhood flooding raises questions about who is to blame

WILLIAMS BAY – Shortly after building a home in the Prairie View neighborhood two years ago, Tina Hamberg began experiencing flooding issues behind her home.
While the flooding never quite reaches her home, water routinely gathers after heavy rain and does not recede for days from a reservoir basin.
“Every time it rains basically, all my landscaping is ruined,” she said.
Williams Bay village officials have determined that the village is not responsible for storm-water management issues in Prairie View, leaving the homeowners association to correct flooding issues.
Hoping to one day sell her home after her daughter goes on to college, Hamberg said she has worked with both the village and homeowners association, but that the flooding issue has been at a standstill because of indecision about who is responsible.
“It’s been a battle,” she said. “This has been going on for a long time.”
Located near Theater Road and State Highway 67, the Prairie View neighborhood includes about 100 single-family lots that have been planned since about 2004.
Homeowners say the flooding is a village responsibility because village officials approved plans for a storm-water management system that was allegedly never installed correctly. The village contends flooding in the homeowners association’s responsibility because of a 2018 agreement between the developer and the association.
The Prairie View neighborhood was initially developed by Fairwyn Ltd., a real estate company operating in Lake Geneva.
The village reviewed and approved the developer’s plans for storm-water management, and accepted construction of the facilities when they were completed.
After completing the development, Fairwyn formed an agreement with the Prairie View Homeowners Association on May 9, 2018, which officials say transferred the responsibilities of operating and maintaining storm-water retention facilities from the real estate group to the homeowners association.
As part of the development, Fairwyn constructed a drainage system throughout the subdivision that was approved by the village in a site plan submitted by the company.
After the homeowners association took responsibility later, neighbors began complaining about standing water in reservoir basins in the northwest area of the subdivision.
According to a village attorney, the homeowners association hired an engineer to investigate the drainage issues and discovered that the storm-water management system was never installed at all.
Village engineer Doug Snyder examined the situation, too, and was able to locate a water retention area largely covered with dirt and material unearthed during construction of a nearby home.
Snyder at the time gave the homeowners association a list of six improvements that could be made to improve drainage, one of which being the installation of a beehive grate where a concrete cover had been installed.
In a July 28 email, the Prairie View Homeowners Association told the village it had installed the beehive grate, but did not address the other recommendations, the group said, because it is not the association’s responsibility to correct.
During an Aug. 12 meeting of the village’s building, zoning and ordinance committee, village officials discussed an opinion from village attorney Mark Schroeder that the homeowners association is responsible for correcting the neighborhood’s drainage issue.
Schroeder’s letter referenced language from the original agreement between the developer and the homeowners association.
According to Schroeder, a bylaw in the agreement states that the homeowners association board has a duty to “own, maintain and otherwise manage the common area and all improvements thereon and all other property acquired by the association.”
The village committee forwarded the attorney’s finding to the full village board, which was to consider sending it to the Prairie View homeowners association.
Schroeder told village trustees that they can give the association 60 days to correct the drainage issue before the village contracts to correct the issues itself.
If the village resolves the flooding issue, the village can issue an invoice for the project costs that must be paid within 30 days, or liens could be placed on every lot in the subdivision, Schroeder said.
Village trustee Don Parker said he hopes the homeowners association will take steps to improve storm-water management without the matter advancing to village intervention.
“I prefer to send a message back to the homeowners association that we don’t really want to send you a 30-day letter,” Parker said. “But if we have to, we will.”
Hamberg, who at one point thought she might have to fix her flooding problem herself, said she wishes the village would take more ownership of the problem, after village officials approved of the original development plans.
“This really is a newly formed HOA,” she said. “And they have the burden of trying to figure it all out.”
