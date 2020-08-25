Neighborhood flooding raises questions about who is to blame

Snyder at the time gave the homeowners association a list of six improvements that could be made to improve drainage, one of which being the installation of a beehive grate where a concrete cover had been installed.

In a July 28 email, the Prairie View Homeowners Association told the village it had installed the beehive grate, but did not address the other recommendations, the group said, because it is not the association’s responsibility to correct.

During an Aug. 12 meeting of the village’s building, zoning and ordinance committee, village officials discussed an opinion from village attorney Mark Schroeder that the homeowners association is responsible for correcting the neighborhood’s drainage issue.

Schroeder’s letter referenced language from the original agreement between the developer and the homeowners association.

According to Schroeder, a bylaw in the agreement states that the homeowners association board has a duty to “own, maintain and otherwise manage the common area and all improvements thereon and all other property acquired by the association.”

The village committee forwarded the attorney’s finding to the full village board, which was to consider sending it to the Prairie View homeowners association.