Neighboring towns strike deal to share firefighters

“The Darien, Sharon and Walworth Departments have struggled to function while facing these changes,” the contract states. “Despite all the challenges ... all three departments have found a way to provide service.”

If the contract is approved, Ruosch said the two firefighters would start their day in Darien and move to other stations or respond to calls as needed throughout the day.

The additional crew members would lessen response times, provide around-the-clock EMS service to the area, solidify partnership among the departments, and maintain existing volunteer programs, according to the contract.

Each municipality must approve the contract and any accompanying tax increase needed locally to fund it.

The Village of Sharon’s portion of the costs would be $50,876 annually.

Ruosch said some municipalities might have to seek voter approval in referendums to raise the revenue needed to fund the new arrangement.

He said the contract is a good idea, but that he is waiting for the final costs to be determined before deciding whether to support it.

“We definitely need help, but how we get to that help, it all depends on the money,” he said.