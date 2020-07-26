Neighboring towns strike deal to share firefighters

WALWORTH – A shared contract to hire firefighters jointly is in the works among six area municipalities that are struggling to find and retain firefighters.
If approved, the estimated $405,847 annual contract would staff two full-time, EMS-trained firefighters to serve the neighboring towns and villages of Walworth, Sharon and Darien around the clock.
The proposed contract begins on Jan. 1, 2021 and continues for three years.
Mark Ruosch, president of the village of Sharon, said all of the municipalities have had trouble finding or retaining new firefighters, and often do not have flexibility in their budgets to pay for full-time additions.
The Village of Sharon has no full-time fire department staff and operates only with volunteers who are paid either hourly or per call. Recently the village has had difficulty finding volunteers to fill vacant spots.
Ruosch said the shortage has led the six municipalities to consider a shared service contract, where each village or town would pay a portion of the costs representing the added services they would receive.
“The pool is dwindling, and we either have to come up with a better way of finding volunteers or keeping them around,” he said.
The proposed contract describes the difficulty that volunteer departments have experienced finding people to assist with fire protection as local government finances have grown tight.
“The Darien, Sharon and Walworth Departments have struggled to function while facing these changes,” the contract states. “Despite all the challenges ... all three departments have found a way to provide service.”
If the contract is approved, Ruosch said the two firefighters would start their day in Darien and move to other stations or respond to calls as needed throughout the day.
The additional crew members would lessen response times, provide around-the-clock EMS service to the area, solidify partnership among the departments, and maintain existing volunteer programs, according to the contract.
Each municipality must approve the contract and any accompanying tax increase needed locally to fund it.
The Village of Sharon’s portion of the costs would be $50,876 annually.
Ruosch said some municipalities might have to seek voter approval in referendums to raise the revenue needed to fund the new arrangement.
He said the contract is a good idea, but that he is waiting for the final costs to be determined before deciding whether to support it.
“We definitely need help, but how we get to that help, it all depends on the money,” he said.
In the village of Walworth, officials are considering a referendum in November to raise revenue to fund the contract.
The village’s portion of the costs would be $109,183 annually.
Walworth village president Tom Connelly said referendum language will be considered by the board in August for a possible ballot measure in November.
Connelly said it will be up to the public to decide if they feel the additional fire protection service is worth the expense.
“It’s really just a question for the public,” he said. “We’re asking the public to dig into their pockets for some extra funds for these two employees.”
With all municipalities struggling to fill volunteer firefighting positions, Connelly said the shared contract may be the most affordable option to having access to more firefighters.
“Honestly this would be the cheapest option,” he told village board members July 13, “for buying paramedic-level service for the three municipalities that would partnering, rather than us do it on our own, Darien do it on their own, or Sharon do it on their own.”
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
