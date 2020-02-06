Neighboring villages hope to improve water pollution treatment

WALWORTH — The Fontana-Walworth Water Pollution Commission Council has begun a pollution removal effort in an effort to stay within Wisconsin standards for surface-water discharge of phosphorus.
The commission, which is responsible for management of a water treatment facility for Fontana and Walworth, has contracted Madison-based engineering firm Strand Associates Inc. to attempt a phosphorus reduction tactic known as water quality trading.
The process involves creating barriers between agricultural operations and bodies of water, to prevent phosphorus runoff from entering a watershed.
According to plant superintendent Doug York, the project will divert storm water from agricultural land surrounding the treatment facility into existing, abandoned ponds.
The plant will then use a phosphorus reduction chemical to separate pollutants from the water before releasing it into the Piscawsaw Creek.
To comply with state standards, the facility will have to remove more than twice the amount of phosphorus through the water quality trading effort than amounts it typically discharges from the facility.
Additional efforts to adopt phosphorus-reducing farming and cropping practices on farmland owned by the facility will also be involved in the project.
The total costs of the project — divided among the village of Walworth, Fontana and the Kikkoman plant in Walworth — was agreed in the contract to not to exceed $3.1 million.
To offset costs, both of the villages will be using grants obtained through the Clean Water Fund Program, a loan system operated by the state Department of Natural Resources, and the Department of Administration.
The clean water program provides financial assistance to municipalities working to implement wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects.
High phosphorus levels in bodies of water can lead to increased algae bloom and plant growth – reducing recreation capabilities in bodies of water − as well as reduced biodiversity.
Kristi Minahan, a water quality standards specialist with the Bureau of Water Quality, called it a critical issue for the environment.
“Many of our lakes, streams and rivers throughout the state are experiencing high algae levels, so people are not able to recreate in them as frequently as they would like to,” Minahan said. “Much of that algae is due to high phosphorus levels.”
York said the Fontana-Walworth council has been successful in removing between 92 and 95 percent of phosphorus from chemical treatment since limits were first imposed in 1998, but that the 1 milligram of phosphorus per liter the plant discharges today still needs to be brought down to .75 milligram per liter.
“The problem is the remaining phosphorus is difficult and costly to extract, and would require the treatment facility to install screening systems that require extensive control and maintenance,” York said in a written statement.
He added that a phosphorus screening system would cost around $8 million, which led the village to instead explore the water quality trading option.
“The entire system was studied,” York said, “and cost evaluations for compliance involving screening systems to meet this low level compliance requirement were estimated to exceed 8 million dollars at this facility.”
Matthew Clancherty, a phosphorus implementation coordinator with the Department of Natural Resources, said many water treatment facilities throughout Wisconsin are working to meet phosphorus water standards established in 2010 that streams should contain no more than .75 milligrams per liter and larger rivers no more than 1 milligram per liter.
Although the standards were introduced in 2010, the DNR allowed up to nine years for water facilities throughout the state to make adjustments, because of the often costly changes needed.
“Usually when a new regulation comes out, we can’t expect everyone to comply overnight, if it means changes will need to be made,” Clancherty said. “Communities need time to plan and make those changes that are needed.”
With the Fontana-Walworth council’s water discharge permit nearing its Nov. 1 compliance deadline, the projects aims to reduce the levels before the permit is renewed.
Phosphorus can be filtered out of water through the use of large, sometimes multi-million-dollar filtration systems, through the use of chemicals that turn phosphorus into a more easily filtered solid or through an algae filtration system — an expensive option in which phosphorus in water is run through tubes filled with the plant and absorbed.
Another way to meet phosphorus standards that the Fontana-Walworth council will be engaging in is through water quality trading.
“It can be a really beneficial partnership between the farmers and the wastewater facilities,” he said.
Council president John O’Neill said during a Jan. 6 council meeting that while federal and state agencies suggested purchasing a multi-million-dollar filtration system, the commission decided to pursue water quality trading as a more ecological and economical method.
“We’re doing in an organic way rather than a mechanical route,” O’Neill said during the meeting.
Walworth Village President Tom Connelly, another commission member, also discussed the contract during a Jan. 13 board meeting.
“The Village of Walworth and Fontana both get a crack at the clean water fund loan to pay for it, but Kikkoman has to pay for it out of pocket,” Connely said. “Our loan is about $600,000. So our portion of it after a grant from the state based on median household income, we qualified for quite a bit of money.”