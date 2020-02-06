Neighboring villages hope to improve water pollution treatment

The total costs of the project — divided among the village of Walworth, Fontana and the Kikkoman plant in Walworth — was agreed in the contract to not to exceed $3.1 million.

To offset costs, both of the villages will be using grants obtained through the Clean Water Fund Program, a loan system operated by the state Department of Natural Resources, and the Department of Administration.

The clean water program provides financial assistance to municipalities working to implement wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects.

High phosphorus levels in bodies of water can lead to increased algae bloom and plant growth – reducing recreation capabilities in bodies of water − as well as reduced biodiversity.

Kristi Minahan, a water quality standards specialist with the Bureau of Water Quality, called it a critical issue for the environment.

“Many of our lakes, streams and rivers throughout the state are experiencing high algae levels, so people are not able to recreate in them as frequently as they would like to,” Minahan said. “Much of that algae is due to high phosphorus levels.”