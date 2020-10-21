Neighbors join in effort to improve fire safety services

“We’re going to be seeing a huge eroding here in the next five years of paid-on-call firefighters, and we’re just not going to be able to replace them,” Smith said.

The Elkhorn initiative is similar to another ballot initiative Nov. 3 in the Walworth-Darien-Sharon area, where voters similarly are being asked to approve tax increases to fund improved emergency medical services in those communities.

The city of Elkhorn will place a $1.6 million referendum question on the ballot during the upcoming election.

If Elkhorn’s referendum is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $182 a year more if the towns of Geneva, Sugar Creek and LaFayette do not continue their contracts with the fire department. If the towns do remain part of the department, the owner of a $100,000 home in Elkhorn would pay about $107 a year more.

Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman said he is confident the towns will continue their contracts with the fire department, but the city is required by state law to ask its residents for the full $1.6 million.

Heilman said if the other communities do not pass their referendums, Elkhorn would still have funding for the fire department expansion as long as the city’s referendum is approved.