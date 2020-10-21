Neighbors join in effort to improve fire safety services

TOWN OF GENEVA — Voters here will have a say Nov. 3 in whether the Elkhorn Area Fire Department gets funding to hire more firefighters and emergency medical services staff.
Town officials have placed a $260,144 referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to help the Elkhorn fire department raise revenue to hire 13 additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
The town of Geneva contracts with Elkhorn and Lake Geneva both for fire and emergency medical services.
If the referendum is approved, the town’s property tax collections would increase from about $2.14 million to $2.4 million. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $28.90 a year in tax increases to fund the fire department expansion.
Referendums also are scheduled Nov. 3 in Elkhorn and the town of Sugar Creek as part of the fire department proposal. The fire department serves Sugar Creek, as well as the town of LaFayette.
Rather than holding a referendum, however, LaFayette town officials are scheduled to vote on a resolution Nov. 5 on whether to allocate funding to the fire department for additional staff.
If the referendums are approved, property tax increases would go into effect in 2021.
Steve Otten, a member of the Geneva Town Board, said even though the town’s taxes would increase, the Elkhorn fire department is in need of the additional firefighters and EMS staff.
“This is all about personnel,” Otten said. “There will be more full-time people that will be hired, which will give a lot of stability and longevity to their staff so they can continue to provide the services.”
Otten said increasing taxes to fund the fire department would be more cost effective than the town of Geneva establishing its own fire department.
“We don’t have a building. We don’t have equipment. We don’t have personnel,” he said.
Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith said the department currently has 11 full-time firefighter/emergency medical services staff through a contract with Paratech Ambulance Service Inc. based in Milwaukee. The department also has 40 paid-on-call firefighters.
Smith said if the referendums are approved, the department would be able to hire 13 additional full-time employees for a total of 24 full-time firefighter/EMS staff.
He said the additional staff is needed, because during the past 10 years the department’s paid-on-call firefighters have decreased by about 50 percent, while the number of calls have almost doubled.
Smith said fewer people are interested in becoming paid-on-call firefighters because of the time commitment that is involved.
He said paid-on-call staff have to undergo about 200 hours of emergency medical service training and about 200 hours of firefighter training, as well as responding to calls that conflict with job and family obligations.
“We’re going to be seeing a huge eroding here in the next five years of paid-on-call firefighters, and we’re just not going to be able to replace them,” Smith said.
The Elkhorn initiative is similar to another ballot initiative Nov. 3 in the Walworth-Darien-Sharon area, where voters similarly are being asked to approve tax increases to fund improved emergency medical services in those communities.
The city of Elkhorn will place a $1.6 million referendum question on the ballot during the upcoming election.
If Elkhorn’s referendum is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $182 a year more if the towns of Geneva, Sugar Creek and LaFayette do not continue their contracts with the fire department. If the towns do remain part of the department, the owner of a $100,000 home in Elkhorn would pay about $107 a year more.
Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman said he is confident the towns will continue their contracts with the fire department, but the city is required by state law to ask its residents for the full $1.6 million.
Heilman said if the other communities do not pass their referendums, Elkhorn would still have funding for the fire department expansion as long as the city’s referendum is approved.
“Basically, we have two budgets that we’ve prepared,” Heilman said. “One is for the fire department as if the referendum passes, and the other is if it doesn’t pass. So we don’t have to go and recreate a budget.”
The town of Sugar Creek is placing a $61,000 public safety referendum on the ballot Nov. 3. The owner of a $100,000 home in Sugar Creek would pay an extra $16.64 a year to fund the fire department initiative.
Dale Wuttke, chairman of the Sugar Creek Town Board, said it is important that the referendums are approved, because the Elkhorn fire department needs additional staff.
“There’s nobody volunteering, and you still need that service,” Wuttke said. “That’s where we’re at.”
The LaFayette Town Board is scheduled Nov. 5 to vote on a resolution to increase property tax collections by $345,643 a year. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $99.17 a year more under the proposal.
Funding from the tax increase would be used to pay for the additional fire department staff, as well as road repair and maintenance.
Town Clerk Barbara Fischer said the town board is able to vote on a resolution rather than propose a referendum because the town has a population of fewer than 3,000 people.
Otten said he hopes the referendums and the resolution are approved, so the fire department can continue to provide adequate service to the communities that it serves.
“At the end of the day, people need the services, and they need the services in a timely manner,” he said. “The response time has got to be there.”
Smith said if the referendums and resolution are not approved, the department would try to operate at its current staffing level.
“It’s not sustainable for the future,” he said. “We will still try to give the best service we’re giving now.”
Otten said town of Geneva officials have not discussed what would happen if its referendum fails. The town could place another referendum before voters later, he said.
“If this doesn’t happen now, it will happen eventually,” Otten said. “It has to, or the services are not going to be there, and that would not be a good thing.”
Wuttke said Sugar Creek either would use money from its reserves or take out a loan to help fund the fire department if the referendum is rejected.
“It’s not how we want to handle it, but if it gets voted down, then that’s probably how we’ll do it,” Wuttke said. “One way or another to keep that fire department going, we’re going to have to do one of those things.”
