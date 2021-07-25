Never gets easier: Geneva Lake Police commander reflects on July 13 drowning in lake

On Wednesday, July 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Geneva Lake Law Enforcement recovered the body of 22-year-old Fadi A. Albazi from Geneva Lake. The search began the day before as a rescue mission.
He was from Morton Grove, a northern Chicago suburb, and in town enjoying time on the lake with friends.
The initial call went out at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. Tom Hausner, Commander at Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency, was off duty in Delavan when he learned about the possible drowning.
When Hausner responded with his team, multiple agencies including fire departments, EMS and police were already on the scene.
“It’s a lot of confusion and chaos at the beginning of any major incident,” Hausner said. “So you try to remain calm amongst the chaos.”
Over 150 first responders from police, fire, EMS and water safety patrol were on the scene.
At 5:13 p.m. – nearly two hours after the call came in – the Geneva Lake Police stated on Facebook that the water search was no long a search and rescue mission. Too much time had passed.
Rescue to recovery
When this shift occurs from rescue to recovery, operations become slower and more methodical, Hausner said.
The call to shift focus from rescue to recovery is made by a medical doctor on staff from Mercy Walworth who operates through the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department and EMS.
The doctor takes into consideration the weather, water temperature, surface temperature and how long the victim has been in the water, Hausner said. He alerts the first responders when he has determined that the possibility of recovery of life has passed.
“In this case, we knew that time was against us,” Hausner said. “And you have to turn your efforts to recovery and closure for the family.”
Recovery operations
The July 13 incident was uniquely challenging because of the depth, Hausner said. Because it was not safe to send in divers, sonar technology was used to detect and locate the body.
These camera-equipped sonars are either dropped from a boat or dragged behind it. They act as underwater radars, detecting shapes and objects. Even at 128 feet and in darkness these sonars provide clear vision to the operators.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement found and marked the body. They maintained contact until the next morning, when they could send down remote operated vehicles (ROVs) to recover the body.
At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, approximately 18 hours after the initial call about the drowning, 22-year-old Albazi was brought to the surface.
Experience of first responders
Hausner reflected on the emotions involved in conducting such a complicated recovery operation. He has worked as commander for 40 years, he said, and the job never gets easier.
“You become more emotional as you age,” Hausner said. “You value life far more. And you realize the human body can take massive amounts of trauma, but life is so fragile. And it can be changed and lost in the blink of an eye.”
Hausner emphasized how first responders reckon with the fragility of life far more than the average person, and how trauma can build up over time.
Everyone copes in their own ways, he said, but it can be helpful to seek guidance from a professional.
Water safety
The investigation determined that Albazi was wearing a life jacket while tubing, which is required by the lake ordinance. Hausner believes that the life jacket either did not fit properly, or was not properly secured.
When Albazi fell off the tube, his life jacket stayed afloat without him. The people on the boat were unable to rescue him, Hausner said.
“The proper fitting of a P.F.D., or personal flotation device, is critical in a situation like that,” Hausner said.
Hausner noted that a similar incident occurred in July last year near the Stone Manor mansion, when an individual’s boat drifted away while he was swimming without a life jacket on. The 41-year-old man’s body was later recovered from a depth of 14 feet.
Hausner stressed the importance of water safety. Being in the water means knowing your limitations, he said, and wearing a properly fitted and secured life jacket at all times.
“If in fact that would have been the case here, we would not be talking right now. But unfortunately, tragedy has struck and we’re having this conversation,” Hausner said. “This was a 22-year-old young man who had a long life ahead of him.”
Photos from the staging area of the July 13 Geneva Lake water incident
Watch now: Emergency crews arrive at George Williams College in Williams Bay, Wisconsin for a report of a person going under the water in the lake
Geneva Lake water incident
Geneva Lake water incident
Geneva Lake water incident
Watch now: staging area for Geneva Lake water incident
Geneva Lake water incident
Geneva Lake water incident
Geneva Lake water incident
Dennis Hines, Andrew Tucker and Stephanie Jones of the Lake Geneva Regional News contributed to this report.