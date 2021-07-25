Never gets easier: Geneva Lake Police commander reflects on July 13 drowning in lake

The call to shift focus from rescue to recovery is made by a medical doctor on staff from Mercy Walworth who operates through the City of Lake Geneva Fire Department and EMS.

The doctor takes into consideration the weather, water temperature, surface temperature and how long the victim has been in the water, Hausner said. He alerts the first responders when he has determined that the possibility of recovery of life has passed.

“In this case, we knew that time was against us,” Hausner said. “And you have to turn your efforts to recovery and closure for the family.”

Recovery operations

The July 13 incident was uniquely challenging because of the depth, Hausner said. Because it was not safe to send in divers, sonar technology was used to detect and locate the body.

These camera-equipped sonars are either dropped from a boat or dragged behind it. They act as underwater radars, detecting shapes and objects. Even at 128 feet and in darkness these sonars provide clear vision to the operators.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, law enforcement found and marked the body. They maintained contact until the next morning, when they could send down remote operated vehicles (ROVs) to recover the body.