New 183-unit subdivision plan at Townline and Edwards advances, traffic concerns discussed

A proposed subdivision that is set to feature 183 residential units and underground parking areas has received initial approval for the second time in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council unanimously approved a revised general development plan, Dec. 28, for a proposed subdivision that is set to be built on 27 acres of land near the northwest corner of Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard. The development is adjacent to a 10.5 acre parcel that has been preserved for future commercial development.

The subdivision is set to include 156 multi-family units on the east of the development, 12 duplex units on the northside, five single-family homes on the southwest side and 10 duplex units on the west side.

A precise implementation plan, which includes landscaping, building design and final site plan, still has to be approved for the development.

City aldermen initially approved the general development plan, July 26, but representatives from the Vistas Group in Chicago, developers for the subdivision, revised the general development plan after receiving results from a traffic impact analysis study that was conducted near the intersection of Highway 120 and Townline Road.

The study recommended that the developers move an entrance near Edwards Boulevard for the duplex and multi-family units to about 500 feet south of Park Drive instead of directly west of Park Drive as originally proposed.

The study also recommends that a residential street with right-in and right-out access only be constructed near Townline Road and Cumberland Trail.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she is concerned that a residential street near Townline Road and Cumberland Trail would cause additional traffic concerns for residents who live in that area.

Fesenmaier said she would like the developers to present alternative plans regarding access to the development to help address the traffic issues.

“Here we are with not a good solution to the traffic,” Fesenmaier said. “People drive very fast on there. You’re adding more residences. You got three roads there full of traffic and now you’re going to throw in another one.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also is concerned about the residential street near Townline Road and hopes the developers address that issue in the precise implementation plan.

“So it’s clear that we’re letting this move forward with an understanding that there are things of concern to be addressed with the PIP,” Flower said.

Gary Dunhman, agent for Keefe Real Estate, said he and the developers will work to address the aldermen’s concerns in the precise implementation plan.

“We would like to be able to move the plan forward,” Dunham said. “We are committed to finding an answer to that now that there’s concerns.”

Fesenmaier said she would like the precise implementation plan to include a sidewalk that is located on North Edwards Boulevard to be continued and connected to the entrance of the subdivision.

“The residents will be using that new portion of sidewalk, and that needs to be a part of the PIP,” Fesenmaier said. “Just giving a heads up, that’s what I will be asking for in the PIP.”

Flower said she would like the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to review the traffic analysis study that recently was conducted of that area.

“I know we’ve had a lot of recent accidents that may not be included in the latest study that was done,” Flower said. “We have the right to ask the DOT to review some of that on our behalf.”

