New 42-lot residential development proposed at Geneva Street and Highway 50

Reaction

Attendees from the public expressed overwhelming opposition to the Willabay Meadows concept plan.

Following the presentation and discussion, a handful of community members stepped forward to comment. Most of these speakers were residents of Willabay Woods, concerned about the impact of a new development.

Mark Brower of Willabay Drive spoke against the proposed street changes to the existing subdivision's cul-de-sacs.

"Any change should not devalue the enjoyment of existing properties, or devalue existing properties," Brower said. "Punching through the streets would do both."

Other speakers echoed this sentiment, arguing that a new subdivision would diminish the peaceful appeal of Willabay Woods.

The Willabay Woods subdivision was introduced over 30 years ago. Its development was the first project of Hansen's engineering firm.

"I am familiar with Willabay Woods and how it functions," Hansen said. "We're looking forward to doing another nice project here."

Tuesday night's meeting did not involve any vote or decision regarding Land & Lakes Development's concept plan.