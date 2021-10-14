New 42-lot residential development proposed at Geneva Street and Highway 50

WILLIAMS BAY — Developers have long had their eye on the vacant land at the southwest corner of East Geneva Street and Highway 50.
After several scrapped plans for the property, Land & Lakes Development Company has returned with a new proposal: a subdivision of 42 single-family lots to be known as Willabay Meadows, named for its proximity to the Willabay Woods subdivision.
As the 30 acres of interest lie across three jurisdictions — 16 acres in Williams Bay, nine in the town of Geneva and five in the town of Linn — the current plan calls for the annexation of the two non-village parcels.
Martin Hanley, president of Land & Lakes Development Company, presented the concept plan at a well-attended meeting of the Williams Bay Plan Commission on Tuesday evening, Oct. 12. Trustee Don Parker chaired the meeting in Bill Duncan's absence.
Hanley was accompanied by the project engineer, Warren Hansen, of Farris, Hansen & Association, Inc.
Plans for Willabay Meadows began again in late April of this year, Hanley said. Original plans only proposed development on the 16 acres of village land, using the existing water, sewer and roadway systems.
"But after discussion with the village, the better plan is to annex the two pieces that are not in the village now," Hanley said.
Annexation
Should development be limited to the original 16 acres, the only traffic outlets would be through Willabay Woods' existing cul-de-sacs, Hanley said. Annexation of Linn's five acres would allow for a roadway connection to Geneva Street.
"It gives more circulation," Hansen said.
Commissioner Jane Pegel, a longtime resident of Willabay Woods, expressed concern about increased traffic through the existing subdivision.
Regardless of the extra access point, Pegel worried that an influx of new residents would threaten a delicate balance.
"I'm concerned that the new subdivision will produce more traffic and make it more hazardous for the children and old folks like me," she said.
Commissioner Maggie Gage questioned to the timing of annexation, as the Willabay Meadows concept plan arrives ten years after the village's last updated comprehensive plan in 2011.
State law requires an updated plan every ten years to guide planning and development in the village.
"We're waiting for the consultant as we speak," Trustee Parker said.
The non-village parcels would require rezoning to support single-family residential development. Based on recent discussion among village trustees and officers, Gage wondered if proposed rezones should be put on hold while the 2021 comprehensive plan undergoes development.
"There's been support for waiting for any rezone until we've completed this review," Gage said.
Utilities
Commissioner Pat Watts wondered if existing infrastructure would support increased water and sewer needs.
The 42 lots would bring in 120 to 140 people, said Hansen, the engineer working with Land & Lakes Development. He said this population increase would demand an additional ten to twelve thousand gallons of water a day.
Doug Snyder, the village's consulting engineer from Baxter & Woodman, said a simple adjustment would allow for higher water output.
"You're going to have to run the water plant ten additional minutes a day," Snyder said. "Your workers are going to stay just a little bit longer."
The increased burden on the Harris Road sewage lift station, however, would require a more intensive solution, Snyder said.
To serve the proposed development, Snyder said the lift station would require a total upgrade with an estimated cost of $900,000.
Funding for this upgrade would be negotiated between the village and Land & Lakes Development.
"If you don't allow this development, you still need to rebuild that lift station sooner or later," Snyder said, addressing the commissioners.
Reaction
Attendees from the public expressed overwhelming opposition to the Willabay Meadows concept plan.
Following the presentation and discussion, a handful of community members stepped forward to comment. Most of these speakers were residents of Willabay Woods, concerned about the impact of a new development.
Mark Brower of Willabay Drive spoke against the proposed street changes to the existing subdivision's cul-de-sacs.
"Any change should not devalue the enjoyment of existing properties, or devalue existing properties," Brower said. "Punching through the streets would do both."
Other speakers echoed this sentiment, arguing that a new subdivision would diminish the peaceful appeal of Willabay Woods.
The Willabay Woods subdivision was introduced over 30 years ago. Its development was the first project of Hansen's engineering firm.
"I am familiar with Willabay Woods and how it functions," Hansen said. "We're looking forward to doing another nice project here."
Tuesday night's meeting did not involve any vote or decision regarding Land & Lakes Development's concept plan.
"We are here to give constructive input to people who are going to come and either ask for an annexation or not," Trustee Parker said. "And when the time comes, there will be more public hearings and plenty of chances for discussion."