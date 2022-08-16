New art exhibit and upcoming art show scheduled for Lake Geneva

Gallery 223 in Downtown Lake Geneva is hosting its newest exhibit of original work by local and regional artists.

The new show features oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastels, drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, wood carvings, prints and cards, all created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St. in Lake Geneva and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. The summer show will run through Sunday, Sept. 25.

For more information about the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation and their upcoming exhibits, please visit their website at genevalakeartsfoundation.org.