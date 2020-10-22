New Beginnings domestic violence group to host virtual fundraiser

ELKHORN – Being unable to host its usual in-person fundraisers this year due to the coronavirus, the New Beginnings Association for Prevention of Family Violence is hosting a virtual fundraiser called Victory Over Violence: Movin’ to End Abuse.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness month this October, New Beginnings APFV in Elkhorn is seeking community support to continue providing vital assistance to the victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, harassment and human trafficking throughout Walworth and Jefferson County.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 18, and spanning until the end of October, fundraiser participants are asked to find sponsors who will pledge donations to New Beginnings for engaging in any physical activity for a total of five hours. Sponsors can pledge any amount for participants to run, walk, bicycle or even walk the dog.

While New Beginnings APFV relies heavily on grants, about 15 percent of its annual budget relies on individual donations, corporate donations and fundraising. Typically the non-profit is able to secure much of those donated funds through three fundraisers throughout the year, but risks surrounding COVID-19 have prevented many of the non-profits typical events.

