New brewery in former downtown church may begin public sales in May

If ever there was a time when Lake Geneva beer drinkers could use a cold one, this is it.
In the midst of a public health emergency and an a grueling economic slowdown, Lake Geneva’s newest micro-brewery is making plans to tap its first kegs.
Topsy-Turvey Brewing Co., located in the former First Baptist Church at 727 Geneva St., hopes to begin serving its new hand-crafted brews in May. The planned product lineup includes Lake Geneva-themed Lake Path Golden Ale and a Yerkes Observatory tribute brew called Stellar Nova Hazy IPA.
Although the ongoing coronavirus emergency will not permit Topsy-Turvey to serve any customers inside, officials plan to offer packaged products to go with curbside service.
“We are looking forward to that,” brewery operator Daniel Schuld said.
Work continues inside the former church to complete Schuld’s vision for a micro-brewery with a tap room, outdoor patio, live music and other amenities.
For now, Schuld is seeking authorization for curbside sales starting in May from the city of Lake Geneva and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.
City building inspector Fred Walling said officials will need to conduct safety inspections on completed building renovations before the brewery gets the OK to start curbside sales.
The lower level of the former church has been remodeled with the mechanics of a micro-brewery.
“This means all permits issued for the mechanical installations for the lower level area shall pass inspections,” Walling said.
Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said his department must inspect the building, too, before issuing a license.
Topsy-Turvey has applied for a retail food establishment license from the state, which is needed to produce food or beverages for on-site sales.
The applicant next must contact the department when the establishment is ready to obtain the license.
“The DATCP then schedules a pre-licensing inspection with the owners to make sure the establishment meets all the necessary rules and requirements,” Hoffman said.
Because of the current public health crisis and state orders keeping non-essential businesses closed to the public, the brewery will be limited to selling its new brews for curbside pickup only.
If things go as planned after that, Schuld plans this summer to open a tap room in the upper level of the building for customers to sample the products or consume them on-site.
John Bogan, owner of the Lake Geneva School of Cooking, a tenant in the old church building, said he looks forward to seeing the brewery begin operations, after a long renovation process.
“I’m hoping for good things to come,” Bogan said, “but they’re happening slowly.”
Schuld has been planning the micro-brewery for more than a year.
He initially planned to open last summer and then again in November, but the project was delayed, he said, because he was waiting for needed state permits for property renovations.
Interior work is nearing completion, he said.
“It’s not the pace I expected,” he said, “but all the steps are happening.”
Schuld said he had hoped to make his products available at local bars and restaurants, but then those types of businesses were shut down for indoor seating due to the threat of coronavirus.
“The closing of restaurants and bars in Wisconsin cancelled that,” he said. “So that was bad timing.”
Some of the products to be manufactured include Stellar Nova Hazy IPA, Broken Blender Sour Cherry Vanilla, Vintage Velvet Classic Pilsner, Dive Hard, and Lake Path Golden Ale.
Schuld said Lake Path Golden Ale is in honor of Lake Geneva’s lakefront area, and Stellar Nova Hazy IPA is a tribute to the Yerke’s Observatory.
“We’re trying to keep the theme related to Wisconsin,” he said. “We’re trying to honor Wisconsin and the local area.”
