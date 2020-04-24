New brewery in former downtown church may begin public sales in May

The lower level of the former church has been remodeled with the mechanics of a micro-brewery.

“This means all permits issued for the mechanical installations for the lower level area shall pass inspections,” Walling said.

Kevin Hoffman, spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said his department must inspect the building, too, before issuing a license.

Topsy-Turvey has applied for a retail food establishment license from the state, which is needed to produce food or beverages for on-site sales.

The applicant next must contact the department when the establishment is ready to obtain the license.

“The DATCP then schedules a pre-licensing inspection with the owners to make sure the establishment meets all the necessary rules and requirements,” Hoffman said.

Because of the current public health crisis and state orders keeping non-essential businesses closed to the public, the brewery will be limited to selling its new brews for curbside pickup only.

If things go as planned after that, Schuld plans this summer to open a tap room in the upper level of the building for customers to sample the products or consume them on-site.