New building going up at old Traver Hotel site

“This is a great, little building,” Curry said of his Williams Bay site. “I’m going to miss it, but I think the new space will be so nice that I won’t be too sad about the move.”

The property owners hope to have the new building on Broad Street completed by summer.

Lake Geneva Architects, owned by Jason Bernard, will share the building with Curry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Curry said he and Bernard purchased the property for about $230,000. He estimated that it will cost $1 million to construct the building.

“This a project we’re doing with an end goal of having our own, nice space in town,” Curry said. “We’re trying to make it look like a high-end residential property with a benefit that we have these great offices.”

Bernard could not be reached for comment.

Silvestri said the next phases of the project include completing the second floor, constructing the roof and installing the windows.

Silvestri said the coronarvirus outbreak could slow down the work.

“I can’t say with what’s going with the health of the country,” he said. “We might get held up.”