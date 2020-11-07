New business brings a mix to downtown Lake Geneva spot

Roberta and Daniel Robers wanted to remain active during their retirement, so they decided to open a place in Lake Geneva where people could find local products or sit down for a meal.
The couple realized their dream earlier this year and have now settled into a new location in downtown Lake Geneva.
The Roberses initially opened The Farmstand in May inside Fancy Fair Mall. But then a better location opened up when the Strawberry Fields clothing store shut down at 707 W. Main St.
The Farmstand opened in its new location Oct. 14.
Roberta Robers said she and her husband felt they could offer more products and services in the larger Strawberry Fields store. Also, the couple can no set their own hours without being restricted by Fancy Fair Mall’s established 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.
“It was just the freedom to do a little bit more of what we wanted,” Robers said.
The Farmstand offers a variety of locally-manufactured products, including soaps, jellies, jams, bread mixes, cheeses, and salsas, as well as beverage and snack items such as pretzels, pies, cookies, popcorn, fudge and packaged liquor.
The Farmstand also offers honey produced by store manager Wendi Koenen, who has 10 beehives in Burlington and Muskego.
Koenen said she and her husband have been manufacturing honey for about 20 years and produce about 400 pounds a year.
“Once you try it, you’re hooked,” she said.
The Farmstand also offers several cannabidiol oil products, also known as CBD.
Robers said she and her husband were inspired to offer CBD products after realizing how it helped their adopted son, Jessie Robers, deal with his own seizure disorder.
She said her son was having seizures almost every day, but after he started using CBD products, he now has seizures only about once every three months. Also, a cancerous tumor has gotten smaller, she said.
“It became something where it was like, ‘We need to bring this to the public,’” Robers said.
The Farmstand also includes a sit-down restaurant where customers can order pizza, bratwurst, tacos, hot dogs, salads, soups, coffee and hand-crafted beers and sodas. Carry-our orders are available.
The couple’s daughter, Danielle Robers, said she enjoys helping at The Farmstand, and she is proud that her parents accomplished their goal of starting the new business.
“They had a vision, and they made it happen fairly quickly,” Danielle Robers said. “They just amaze me with what they come up with.”
The couple opened their first business, Not Your Grandma’s Pantry Store in Burlington, in 2018 shortly after they retired.
Daniel Robers worked as a manager for a construction company, and Roberta Robers worked as a bank underwriter for Wells Fargo.
Not Your Grandma’s Pantry Store is still open for special events and fundraisers.
“This was our retirement project from keeping us from getting bored,” she said.
The Farmstand also offers live musical performances and food specials from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday.
Roberta Robers said she plans to offer a trivia night and a karaoke night.
“We’re gearing not just for the tourists, but we want to be able to serve the community all year round,” she said.
Robers said the business has received a positive response from customers. She said customers are encouraged to wear face masks, and the business is set up for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We haven’t had any issues with it being too crowded,” Robers said. “It’s a nice, easy flow — in and out.”
The Farmstead has nine employees, including the couple’s nephew, Kevin Emich, who helps with the craft beers.
“He’s kind of our tap guy and beer guy,” Robers said.
The couple had planned to open The Farmstand in February, but then the coronavirus pandemic disrupted businesses. So they waited until May and opened in Fancy Fair Mall.
They are happy to have resettled in the former Strawberry Fields storefront.
“It’s just busy. We’re on the main street,” Robers said. “You kind of advertise yourself. People are always coming by.”
The Farmstand is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about the business, call 262-203-5844.
