New business brings a mix to downtown Lake Geneva spot

Koenen said she and her husband have been manufacturing honey for about 20 years and produce about 400 pounds a year.

“Once you try it, you’re hooked,” she said.

The Farmstand also offers several cannabidiol oil products, also known as CBD.

Robers said she and her husband were inspired to offer CBD products after realizing how it helped their adopted son, Jessie Robers, deal with his own seizure disorder.

She said her son was having seizures almost every day, but after he started using CBD products, he now has seizures only about once every three months. Also, a cancerous tumor has gotten smaller, she said.

“It became something where it was like, ‘We need to bring this to the public,’” Robers said.

The Farmstand also includes a sit-down restaurant where customers can order pizza, bratwurst, tacos, hot dogs, salads, soups, coffee and hand-crafted beers and sodas. Carry-our orders are available.

The couple’s daughter, Danielle Robers, said she enjoys helping at The Farmstand, and she is proud that her parents accomplished their goal of starting the new business.