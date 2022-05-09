New cabins to be constructed at Lake Geneva's Covenant Harbor Bible Camp celebrating 75 years this year

New cabins, also known as youth lodging units, have been approved for Covenant Harbor Bible Camp and Retreat Center, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, April 25, to allow two new lodging cabins to be constructed at the Covenant Harbor Bible Camp, 1724 W. Main St.

The Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal, April 18.

Representatives from the Bible camp plan to demolish three existing cabins and construct two new cabins in their place.

Eric Anderson, executive director for Covenant Harbor Bible Camp, said during the plan commission meeting that the current cabins are about 70 years old and need to be replaced with more updated cabins.

“They were some or our earliest cabins built back in 1952, and we want to demolish those mostly for safety reasons and replace them with, instead of three buildings, two buildings,” Anderson said. “It’s designed to have better child protection and supervision and to give us better shower and toilet and sink stations.”

Anderson said, after being reviewed by engineers, camp officials have determined that it would be more cost effective to construct new cabins instead of refurbishing the current structures.

“We had several engineers who took a look at our three buildings, and the consensus was that it’s just not viable for us to refurbish these buildings,” Anderson said. “They were built basically on deck posts, pier post construction on a hill, and their time has come to an end.”

The new cabins will be two stories, whereas the current cabins are one story, and will include a lower-story walkout area and an elevated deck. The project also is set to include concrete paths near the cabins, a patio area in between the two structures and a parking space.

Anderson said the two cabins will be built where the current cabins are located and will have a similar design as the other buildings in the camp.

“The topography is screaming for us to have a walk out lower level and a walk out upper level, like we have in so many of our other buildings onsite,” Anderson said. “It’s simply a better use for us to go up and down rather than out. We care deeply about maintaining the wooded nature of our property, and this better allows us to do that.”

Representatives from Covenant Harbor plan to have the current cabins demolished by this summer and have the new cabins constructed next year.

“We’re looking for something that’s going to look classy, look timeless with earth tones,” Anderson said. “When we build, we are going for quality. We’re going to choose to go with some more expensive materials, because we want this to look right for a long time.”

Covenant Harbor, which has operated in Lake Geneva for 75 years, offers winter and summer youth camps, outdoor education programs and retreat camps.

“During that time, Covenant Harbor has been a year-round, non-for-profit, church-owned camp and conference center that exists to serve families, youth, schools and other non-for-profit organizations,” Anderson said. “While we have some people who come for the day, almost all of our people who come to the camp are staying over night.”

