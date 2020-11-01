New cases announced in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander M. Minogue, 19, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.

James Robert Murray, 28, Naperville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Nathaniel E. Nelson, 35, Loves Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without required lamps lighted.

Jose Luis Nova Ayala, 25, West Allis, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Ryan John Paskiewicz, 20, Janesville, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Allen Raglin, 34, Darien, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

James G. Renella, 75, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.

Derek James Rudy, 39, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.

Roy Adam Rzechula Jr., 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land and disorderly conduct.