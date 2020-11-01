New cases announced in Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
Andrew P. Anchor, 23, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of licensee selling alcohol to an underage person.
Juan Aranda, 65, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Nayeli Shadow Aranda, 18, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Graciela Avila Escobar, 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Ryan P. Baird, 33, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.
Justin Joseph Blazekovic, 28, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Michael Ronald Brose, 23, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt.
Kramer Thomas Brown, 23, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Jason Michael Coleman, 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of adult permitting underage drinking.
David Isaac Collins, 25, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Omar Garcia, 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, operating left of center lane and operating without required lamps lighted.
John William Hellyer Jr., 19, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Ivette Hernandez Morelos, 31, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Alan J. Hernandez, 20, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Tia Denise King, 25, Walworth, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Juan Carlos Martinez Garcia, 29, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operating failing to wear a seat belt.
Sharon Christine Meister Jolly, 53, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-dogs/cats running at large and animal-license required.
Derrik Michael Miller, 37, Sheboygan, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Alexander M. Minogue, 19, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
James Robert Murray, 28, Naperville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
Nathaniel E. Nelson, 35, Loves Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating without required lamps lighted.
Jose Luis Nova Ayala, 25, West Allis, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Ryan John Paskiewicz, 20, Janesville, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Allen Raglin, 34, Darien, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
James G. Renella, 75, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating without a valid license.
Derek James Rudy, 39, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Roy Adam Rzechula Jr., 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land and disorderly conduct.
Gerald Joseph Sabath, 63, Twin Lakes, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and operating after suspension.
Jodi Lynn Schoolfield, 41, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and operating without required lamps lighted.
Michael Paul Scott-Williams, 21, Huntley, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.
Timothy Michael Shaughnessy, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operator failing to wear a seat belt.
Ronald Ray Skipper, 64, Pell Lake, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt.
Martin Soto Fonseca Jr., 19, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Robert T. Stec, 66, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Kayla M. Stehlin, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Raynor William Stehno, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt and displaying an unauthorized registration plate.
Juniper Maria Szura, 23, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
David J. Williams, 32, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of vehicle operator failing to wear a seat belt.
Kathy Ann Zeek, 58, West Chicago, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of control of weeds and grass-mowing.
