New cases of coronavirus reported at schools in Walworth, Genoa City
Two more schools in the Lake Geneva region are reporting new cases of coronavirus on campus.

Walworth Elementary School in Walworth and Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City both have announced one person testing positive for coronavirus at their schools.

Both declined to indicate if the infected person was a student or an employee.

Brookwood Middle officials notified parents in a note sent home Monday, while Walworth Elementary posted an announcement Wednesday on its website.

Both schools said they were working with county health officials to manage the situation and, if necessary, to quarantine other students or employees.

Since the new school year began Sept. 1, coronavirus cases have similarly been detected at Badger High School, Big Foot High School, Elkhorn High School and Lake Geneva Middle School.

