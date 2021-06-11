New CBD oil business to open in former Oh My Gauze location in Downtown Lake Geneva

Dempsey and a potential business partner leased the Broad Street building in early April. He had planned to open the business by late-May, but the business partner backed out because of other commitments.

“Things happen, but you have to roll with the punches I guess,” he said.

During the past month, Dempsey has been remodeling the former Oh My Gauze location for the new business installing racks for the yoga apparel, plants, waterfall and rock wall.

Dempsey said he wants the business to have a relaxing atmosphere.

“What I’m looking for is industrial meets nature,” Dempsey said. “Everybody is looking for an escape nowadays from technology and all these enhancements, and this is a way to calm yourself down and go into nature. So I want to bring that into a city like Lake Geneva where there’s a lot of hustle and bustle.”

Dempsey— who lives in Ingleside, Illinois— said he feels downtown Lake Geneva is an ideal location for his business. He said he visited Lake Geneva often during his childhood while growing up in the Chicago suburbs.

“I’ve been up here my entire life,” Dempsey said. “Being just over the border, we would come on vacation here, but I always saw this place as my childhood vacation spot.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}