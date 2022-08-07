New 'commercial indoor lodging facility' proposed by Horticulture Hall; Would require a rezone

Several amendments are being proposed for Lake Geneva's comprehensive plan.

The proposed amendments include potential land use changes to allow for business expansion and additional business services.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission discussed the proposed comprehensive plan amendments July 18.

Business owners Gary Dunham and Samantha Strenger are requesting that the comprehensive plan's future land use map be amended to allow the property located at 816 Wisconsin St. to be rezoned from single family district to central business district.

Dunham said he and Strenger purchased the property about a year ago and operate it as a bed and breakfast.

He said they want the property to be rezoned as a central business district, so they are able to operate it as a commercial indoor lodging facility, which would allow for additional lodging options. The property is located within a residential neighborhood.

Dunham said the commercial indoor lodging facility could be used by guests who are attending a wedding or other type of event at the neighboring Horticultural Hall.

"That's how we intend to operate it," Dunham said. "We have it right now as a bed and breakfast, because that's what was allowed under the zoning change that we did."

Dunham said there are other properties within the area that operate as indoor commercial lodging facilities and that negatively affects the bed and breakfast business.

"We know we need to change what we're doing right now," Dunham said. "We're at a competitive disadvantage to a number of properties that are within a block of us that operate completely different than the way we've been made to operate."

Jackie Mich of city planning firm Vandewalle & Associates said if Dunham and Strenger want to operate their business as a commercial indoor lodging facility, they would be required to have their property rezoned and she recommends the central business district zoning.

"That's really the best path for them," Mich said. "So it's really up to the city at this stage to decide whether you're interested."

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is concerned that if the zoning change is approved, it would encourage other commercial indoor lodging businesses to operate in residential neighborhoods.

Klein said the central business district zoning allows for other types of uses, and if Stenger and Dunham decide to sell the property she is concerned what other types of businesses might be established at the site in the future.

"My concerns in doing this is that we would be on this creep of central business into the residential neighborhoods, and where is it going to stop?," Klein said. "Down the road if 816 Wisconsin St. is not operated as a B&B and they decide to sell this building, what are we going to end up with on that street? There's a lot of things that are allowed in the central business zoning district."

Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said several types of businesses, including pool halls, are included in central business districts.

"If you rezone the property to central business district, there's a lot of land uses for that zoning district," Walling said. "Central business zoning has a lot of land uses that are permissible in that zoning classification."

Dunham said if they decide to sell the property, the building would probably be used for apartments because that was its initial use.

"The property has been set up now in the event that if we no longer choose to do this business, it will revert back to apartments," Dunham said. "We split it up so it has four apartments in it."

Klein said just because the building is designed for apartments, it does not mean it would be used for that purpose in the future.

"I understand what you're saying, but what is most likely isn't necessarily going to happen," Klein said. "So we have to take precautions against that based on what is allowed in central business."

Pharmaceutical company rezone

Representatives from Plas-tech Engineering have requested that the property located at 875 Geneva Parkway be rezoned from planned business to planned industrial use.

Peter Juergens, representative for Avalon Properties, owners of the Geneva Parkway site, said Plastic-tech Engineering officials want to expand their operations into that property.

"To do that, we need to change the zoning as part of the comprehensive plan review for them to accomplish this," Juergens said. "Basically, it's a landlocked parcel of land that only Plas-tech can develop. So we need your assistance in changing the zoning."

Additional amendments proposed

The plan commission members are set to discuss more proposed comprehensive plan amendments during their Aug. 15 meeting.

Mich said besides the proposed land use changes, the city should add a planned business park zoning district designation to the comprehensive plan for future industrial sites. She said such a zoning district is not mentioned in the city's comprehensive plan.

"A plan use for business parks is not listed in the comprehensive plan," Mich said. "I suggest we add planned business park to implement that category."

Walling said the city should include updating Lake Geneva's sign ordinance into the compliance plan.

"Our sign ordinance is extremely outdated and unenforceable almost," Walling said.

Members of the plan commission and city council are set to conduct a joint meeting Oct. 10, where they will host a public hearing regarding the comprehensive plan amendments, with the plan commission voting on the amendments.

The city council members will then vote on the comprehensive plan amendments, Oct. 24. The amendments will not be implemented until they are approved by the city council.

Lake Geneva's comprehensive plan was last updated March 9, 2020.