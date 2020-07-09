New coronavirus surge cancels Lake Geneva's Venetian Festival

Organizers of Lake Geneva's Venetian Festival have had a change of heart and canceled this year's event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Geneva Jaycees, sponsors of the annual lakefront festival, today announced that the event will not be held as scheduled Aug. 19-23.

It would have been the 58th annual festival that fills downtown Lake Geneva each summer with music, food, carnival rides and more.

Citing a new surge in coroanvirus cases locally and nationally, organizers today said they are cancelling Venetian Fest for 2020 and instead holding a blood drive to promote health and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic.

'We take our leadership role within the community seriously," the Jaycees said in a statement. "And it would be irresponsible to put the health of the community at risk for a festival."

Just a few weeks ago, organizers announced that they were moving forward with plans for the summertime event — depending what happened with the ongoing public health crisis.