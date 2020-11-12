New course to train emergency operators now at Gateway

Gateway Technical College held an opening ceremony for the newly named Emergency Vehicle Operation Course sponsored by Kunes Automotive Group, a center that will meet the needs of Gateway students in many different programs as well as provide a training site for the college’s law enforcement academy and area first responders.

The track was named in recognition of the generous gift made by the Kunes Country Auto Group of $250,000 to the Gateway Technical College Foundation to support student scholarships in automotive technology, diesel technology and public safety training.

“This new partnership between Gateway and Kunes Country Auto Group is an example of the commitment and support our community has for education and training in critical career pathways,” said Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht.

“I am grateful for the financial support Gregg Kunes has provided to our college foundation. This will serve as a legacy, increasing college access for generations of Gateway students.”

Bob Gardner, Parts and Service director for Kunes Auto Group, said he hopes the impact of the contribution will be felt throughout the college.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}