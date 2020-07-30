New court dockets from Lake Geneva Municipal Court

The following cases have been filed recently in Lake Geneva Municipal Court.
April A. Alfredson, 41, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land and disorderly conduct.
Esquivel Jorge Casteneda, 26, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle.
Ryan Patrick Doran, 18, Trevor, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and littering.
Aubrey R. Dusing, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eriberto Doroteo Echeverria, 36, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of theft and disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ray Freeman, 20, Twin Lakes, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Jacob Andrew Harren, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Alfredo D. Jordan, 20, Woodstock, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and underage drinking-possession.
Autumn C. Luzinski, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
William Cornelius Peebles, 30, West Allis, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and possession of THC.
Erick S. Rendon, 20, Woodstock, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Jennifer Sanchez, 23, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Devlyn E. Sprenger, 20, Harvard, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Joseph Michael Wright, 17, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of littering.
Savannah Le Anne Barbian, 22, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Marek J. Bauer, 55, Paddock Lake, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Ted Michael Britton, 49, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property.
Marshall James Broadway, 17, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Julie A. Burke-Grigas, 46, Williams Bay, has been cited on suspicion of two incidents of retail theft.
Ursula G. Child, 58, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Amber L. Drummond, 35, town of Bloomfield, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Julissa A. Gray, 19, Wonder Lake, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reece Madison Kiel, 18, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Russell A. Mrozek, 63, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Fahrenheit Patino, 46, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Brandan L. Price, 24, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of battery.
Antonia L. Rudie, 26, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Courtnie Joy Schmidt, 29, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Pablo Jesus Vazquez Perez, 45, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle.
Michael P. Zidonis Jr., 44, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Hailey Lee Brabazon, 23, Union Grove, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
David M. Alfafara, 42, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
James Albert Askin, 21, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and animals-dogs/cats at large.
Raul Richard Bernhard-Hughes, 33, Minneapolis, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Amber N. Bjork, 35, Aurora, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Worawit Boonyapituksakul, 43, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Jourdan A. Brewer, 17, Loves Park, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Julie Lynn Capodarco, 50, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft..
Artemio Carrera, 24, Mundelein, Illinois, 24, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Jesse Wayne Case, 28, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle, operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Brian Nicholas Chavez, 20, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Tyler S. Dierkes, 21, Marengo, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Andrew Joseph Dudek, 18, Fontana, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Samantha L. Fibish, 21, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of theft-movable property.
Ava Angelina Fischer, 17, Belvidere, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Robert James Hanna, 33, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of battery.
Charles J. Heise, 73, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land, animal-removal of fecal matter, and animal-dogs/cats at large.
Alejandro E. Hernandez, 22, Carpentersville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Alexander Dennis Hernandez, 17, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Nicole Kelli Honse, 34, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Jason Jaramillo, 19, Rockford, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Tyler Jernigan, 23, Mesa, Arizona, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Jordano A. Jimenez, 25, Carpentersville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
Kevin William Ketchum, 28, Elkhorn, has been cited on suspicion of unlawful phone usage-repeated ringing to harass.
Megan T. Krage, 28, Woodstock, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Robert Kunecki, 47, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of animal-license required and animal-barking dogs.
Victoria Maria Kwientniewski, 20, Libertyville, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of alcohol-open beverage in public.
Jonathan Michael Lauer, 22, Gurnee, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Angela Huynh Lonigro, 18, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Yesenia Lopez, 24, Woodstock, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Charles Micahel Losinske, 18, Beloit, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Tyler Michael Maki, 37, Salem, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle, unreasonable and imprudent speed and operating without insurance.
William John Mangold, 17, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Zakaiel Suharsh Medari, 21, Lake in the Hill, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Gregory N. Merkel, 19, Capron, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Alex J. Miller, 22, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Patrick O’Malley, 34, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of battery.
Jenna Marie O’Neal, 36, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of hit and run-unattended vehicle.
Jessica Rodrigez Porep, 30, Delavan, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
George F. Prochnow, 48, Racine, has been cited on suspicion of failure to notify police of an accident.
Elizabeth Yesenia Ramirez, 19, Gurnee, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of THC.
Christian James Reynolds, 19, Ottawa, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage drinking-possession.
Michaela A. Roemer, 58, Burlington, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Kyle W. Santiago, 19, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession and possession of THC.
Brennan A. Schmidt, 20, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of trespassing to land.
Joseph Dale Shaffer, 33, Sharon, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Veronica Smelley, 41, Genoa City, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft and trespassing to land.
Matthew Blake Sovelenko, 34, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
Corey Michael Spek, 28, Silver Lake, has been cited on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Maciej M. Sroka, 25, Wheeling, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
Zachary Allen Steinberg, 32, McHenry, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Nicole C. Szukalski, 19, Roscoe, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Jose E. Valdez, 18, Belvidere, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of underage drinking-possession.
Luis F. Villasenor, 21, Wauconda, Illinois, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Vernon Darnell Weaver Jr., 28, Chicago, has been cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Barbara Jean Winden, 32, Janesville, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Shannon Lynn Wootan, 42, Lake Geneva, has been cited on suspicion of retail theft.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.