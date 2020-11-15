New drive-through holiday event set for Walworth County fairgrounds

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Walworth County and the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank have embarked on a countywide mission to ignite the magic of the upcoming holiday season.
Let It Glow, a half-mile drive-through festival of lights, will be Dec. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Over 20 whimsical holiday stations will be part of the event. There will also be a Santa Station, where children can wave to the jolly man in red and hand their letters to one of Santa’s elves to be taken straight to the North Pole.
The Covid-19 pandemic has cast uncertainty over how the holidays will look this year.
Tammy Dunn, executive director for the United Way of Walworth County, said she was approached with the event idea by Maryann Zimmerman, general manager of the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.
“For years, I imagined a lighted drive-through festival at the fairgrounds, and this seemed the perfect time to join forces,” said Dunn. “Let It Glow will be a real win for all of Walworth County, including the performers, area nonprofits, the business community and our families.”
Chris Clapper, executive director for the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, said the fairgrounds will be the perfect venue for the event.
While it is intended to become a tradition for Walworth County families, there is the hope that others become involved.
“While our committee can administrate the event, we need help breathing life into the animation of Let It Glow,” Clapper said.
Let It Glow organizers have several ways for others to become involved.
Businesses can choose from five sponsorship levels, and families can sponsor and decorate a Glow Tree to be displayed along Balsam Boulevard.
Groups can sign up to build a display or entertain the audience with one of 20-plus Glow Station stops along the route, and volunteers can sign up to help behind the scenes.
The event follows the Elkhorn Chamber’s Annual Tree Lighting on the Square.
There will be no cost to drive through the park.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page, or by calling the Elkhorn Chamber at 262-723-5788, United Way at 262-374-4474 or Walworth County Food Pantry at 262-723-4488.
