New Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, gas station in plans after Highway 50 BP is razed

Plans to demolish a BP gas station and construct a new one in its place has taken another step forward.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Feb. 15, to raze the BP gas station/convenience store located at 300 Peller Road, which is near Main Street/state Highway 50.
The precise implementation plan includes site plan, building design and landscaping for the project. The plan still has to be approved by the city council, which is set to vote on the proposal Feb. 22.
Representatives from Evergreen BP LLC in Lake Geneva plan to demolish the gas station, which includes a Subway restaurant and a car wash, and construct a new gas station/convenience store with an expanded fueling canopy in its place.
The proposal for the new convenience store does not include plans for a car wash.
The new convenience store, as proposed, is set to include a new Subway restaurant and a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant, with the building being located west of the current structure where the existing car wash is located.
The second floor of the building will include a seating area for both the Subway and Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.
Jeff Sabel, project executive for Bayland Buildings, Inc., which is working with the developers on the project, said the Subway restaurant has been a part of the initial plans for the new convenience store, but plans for the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant recently were finalized.
"I saw some thumbs up on the Dunkin' Donuts," Mayor Charlene Klein said during the meeting.
The development also is set to include a drive-thru window, landscaping and sidewalks on Peller Road and Main Street.
Building and Zoning Administrator Fred Walling said no trees on the property will be removed for the sidewalks.
"They won't be straight lines," Walling said of the sidewalks. "If there's a tree in the way, we're going to move a sidewalk around a tree. We're not going to remove a tree to accomplish a sidewalk."
Plan commission member John Gibbs said he is in favor of the plans for the new gas station/convenience. He said he feels a new convenience store building is needed in that area.
"I think this is a well thorough application," Gibbs said. "The building looks wonderful. I think it's a well-deserved facelift that needs to be done out there."
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said he is concerned that the development would affect whether the city or state would be able to add an extra lane on Highway 50 in that area in the future.
"I just want to make sure we're not creating a problem down the road if necessary," Krajovic said. "I don't feel comfortable right now not knowing what the issue is on Highway 50."
Walling said Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, the city's engineering firm, has approved plans for the project.
"This was brought up to the engineers, and they signed off on the plan," Walling said. "They have reviewed the plan and have given their blessing on it."
City Attorney Dan Draper said if city officials wanted to add an extra lane in that area, they could expand right up to the city's right away without taking property away from owner.
Draper said the city could take property away from the owner to expand the highway, but it would be a difficult process.
"We would have to prove there is a purpose, then we would have to go through the whole process of evaluating how much land we're taking and what's the loss to them," Draper said. "It's a pretty complicated process. But as far as expanding within the city's right away, that's our right."
Gibbs said if state officials wanted to expand the highway near that area that would be a concern the property owners would have to address with the state.
"I think that would be the property owner's issue if that was the case-- not the plan commission's," Gibbs said. "I believe if the state wants to take something to widen a highway, they're going to take it regardless of what happens."
Plan commission members approved a general development plan-- or initial plan-- for the project, Oct. 19.
The general development plan then was approved by the city council, Oct. 26.