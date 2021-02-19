New Dunkin' Donuts, Subway, gas station in plans after Highway 50 BP is razed

Walling said Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers, the city's engineering firm, has approved plans for the project.

"This was brought up to the engineers, and they signed off on the plan," Walling said. "They have reviewed the plan and have given their blessing on it."

City Attorney Dan Draper said if city officials wanted to add an extra lane in that area, they could expand right up to the city's right away without taking property away from owner.

Draper said the city could take property away from the owner to expand the highway, but it would be a difficult process.

"We would have to prove there is a purpose, then we would have to go through the whole process of evaluating how much land we're taking and what's the loss to them," Draper said. "It's a pretty complicated process. But as far as expanding within the city's right away, that's our right."

Gibbs said if state officials wanted to expand the highway near that area that would be a concern the property owners would have to address with the state.