New elementary math curriculum added in Williams Bay

After Boston-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co. announced its decision to discontinue it’s Grades K-8 Go Math! curriculum last year, the search has been on at Williams Bay Elementary School to put a new math curriculum in place for the 2022-2023 school year.

Go Math! has been used at the school since 2015.

At the recommendation of Williams Bay Elementary School Principal Dr. Ali Bond, the Williams Bay Board of Education on March 28 approved a five-year Grades K-5 pilot of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s new print and digital Into Math curriculum at a cost of $36,337.

Bond said four elementary teachers had piloted the “very research based” Into Math curriculum since September to good review.

“Our teachers have determined that it provides a deeper understanding of math concepts to the students,” Bond told the board. “With all the research that we’ve done and the discussions that we’ve had, we have decided to move forward with Into Math. We feel a five-year plan would be the best way to go and then we can reevaluate once we’re three years into that to determine whether or not students are responding to it effectively and, of course, look at the data from their achievement to make sure we’re still continuing to grow and making the progress that we need to grow with math … We felt a five-year plan was the best for our budget, as well as for the students.”

Bond said there would be an August teacher training on the new Into Math curriculum and a follow-up training in the fall.

Main entry remodelingThe Board of Education approved a $41,490 proposal from Fort Atkinson-based Baker Glass, LLC for replacing the main entry doors at Williams Bay Middle School/High School, 250 Theatre Rd.

The existing front main entrance doors are original to the 1996 construction of the school.

District Administrator Dr. William White said the project was part of “progressive maintenance on the building.”

“We do a different project every year,” White noted.

District building and grounds director Ryan Quinn reported to the board that the entryway doors, at 26 years old, were “getting near to the end of their life cycle.”

“We’ve got some wear and tear on the bases because of salt,” he noted. “There’s been a lot more damage to the doors with scratching and nicking, that sort of stuff. They’re not closing correctly, they’re also not opening correctly, just due to wear and tear.”

In response to board questioning, Quinn noted that the new entryway doors will be similar in appearance and style to the existing doors.

In other building-related news, the board approved a three-year preventive maintenance contract with Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls, Inc. for repair and service of the district’s HVAC systems at Williams Bay Elementary School and Williams Bay Middle School/High School at a cost of $42,639 in 2022-2023, $43,919 in 2023-2024, and $45,235 in 2024-2025.

The board also approved a three-year building mechanicals and controls services contract with Johnson Controls for planned Metasys preventive maintenance and an ADS site directory software subscription at a cost of $12,667 in 2022-2023, $13,047 in 2023-2024, and $13,439 in 2024-2025.

Johnson Controls’ Metasys building automation and energy efficiency management system connects a client’s commercial HVAC, lighting, security and protection systems and allows them to communicate on a single platform.

The district has contracted with Johnson Controls for building automation system services for more than 20 years.

“They make sure we’re as energy efficient as possible,” Quinn said. “We’ve seen significant savings.”

Personnel changesThe board accepted the resignations of six-year Williams Bay Middle School-High School math teacher Kelsey Hartland and Williams Bay Elementary School first grade teacher Briana Pharris.

Approved by the board were the appointments of Luke Breen for maintenance, Andrew Nickelsen as head varsity baseball coach, Caleb Eddington as assistant varsity baseball coach and Steve Kulper as a volunteer assistant baseball coach.

COVID-19 reportWhite presented his monthly update report on impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the district.

“Things are going about as well as can be expected,” he said. “We’re not really seeing many cases of COVID-19 in the district, we haven’t had any student cases in a couple of weeks, so things are going about as smoothly as they can. Certainly, we know that things will rear its head at some point, but we’re moving back as close to normal as we can, getting field trips, getting activities and things going for the kids. We recognize that the last two years have been really stressful on staff and students and families. We’re happy to see things trending in the right direction. We want our staff and students to have a ‘normal’ experience. We want to see that (COVID) in the rear-view mirror and get back to really focusing on the things that make this district special, which isn’t COVID.”

Other newsIn other developments at the March 28 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved:

* A one-year 2022-2023 intergovernmental agreement with Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School) for sharing a 0.8 full-time equivalent speech and language therapist between the two school districts, approximately 20 hours per week with Williams Bay and approximately 12 hours per week with Geneva Joint 4.

* A one-year 2022-2023 technology services contract with Milwaukee-based SMG Computing, Inc. at a cost of $70,500 for 750 service hours over the contract term.

* Approved the job description for the district’s Dean of Students position at Williams Bay Middle School/High School. The newly-created full-time position will be filled starting July 1 by Brooke Lile, who currently serves Williams Bay School District as an instructional coach. Elkhorn native Lile, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater elementary education alumni, holds a masters degree in education leadership from Aurora University. Lile has been with the district since 2004, has served in a variety of roles during her tenure with the district, teaching fourth grade, first grade and kindergarten before becoming an instructional coach.

