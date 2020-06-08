New felony cases announced in Walworth County

Jeremy D. Johnson, 30, Burlington, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.

Fredrick T. Lockhart, 56, Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been charged with two counts of child sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 120 years in prison.

Joshua K. Moldenhauer, 18, Burlington, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Java I. Orr, 44, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 36 years and nine months in prison and $97,000 in fines.

Alexander N. Pepper, 38, Delavan, has been charged with battery by prisoners and disorderly conduct in the county jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.