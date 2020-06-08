New felony cases announced in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Joey E. Alvares, 20, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and one month in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Ryan N. Anderson, 35, Genoa City, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Kitty A. Cortez, 41, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly consuming alcohol or narcotics in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Christian D. Hill, 29, Rockford, Illinois, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to six years and seven months in prison and $11,500 in fines.
Bradley J. Hohner, 26, Greenfield, has been charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, impersonating a peace officer, two counts of false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee police and possession of a firearm by a felon in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 99 years in prison and $240,000 in fines.
Jeremy D. Johnson, 30, Burlington, has been charged with strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Fredrick T. Lockhart, 56, Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been charged with two counts of child sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 120 years in prison.
Joshua K. Moldenhauer, 18, Burlington, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Java I. Orr, 44, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to 36 years and nine months in prison and $97,000 in fines.
Alexander N. Pepper, 38, Delavan, has been charged with battery by prisoners and disorderly conduct in the county jail in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Joseph R. Silverman, 31, Burlington, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly driving without a valid license in the town of Lyons in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jason D. Smith, 36, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of THC-second and subsequent offense. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Nathan D. Weingandt, 26, Delavan, has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property involving a business in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and three months in prison and $35,000 in fines.
