New felony charges announced in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Britnee D. DeCamp, 25, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Darien. If convicted, she faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Alexander S. Flores, 33, Bassett, has been charged with possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police in the town of Bloomfield. If convicted, he faces up to five years and one month in prison and $30,500 in fines.
Bradley B. Grossman, 35, Delavan, has been charged with child sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Zachary D. Hasselberger, 22, Stoughton, has been charged with three counts of delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Michael J. Kelly, 62, Waterford, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance in the town of Sugar Creek. If convicted, he faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Molly J. Lewallen, 32, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the town of Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Zakury R. Piantino, 18, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.
Mercedes P. Sharkus, 21, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years and four months in prison and $31,500 in fines.
Ryan S. Storm, 19, Barrington, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of THC in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Tristan T. Taylor, 22, Wind Lake, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Jeffrey A. Terrell, 42, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felonies, he faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
David L. Twaite, 33, Fontana, has been charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, following an undercover police investigation in the town of Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Matthew S. Walkowski, 29, Waterford, has been charged with operating while under the influence-fourth offense, operating while revoked, and violating an ignition interlock order in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to seven years and six months in prison and $13,100 in fines.
Antonio L. Wells, 37, Elkhorn, has been charged with identity theft, two counts of obstructing police, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, following a traffic stop in Lake Geneva. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and six months in prison and $50,500 in fines.
Aaron John Zelter, 26, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of THC, computer message/threaten harm, two counts of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to four years and four months in prison and $13,500 in fines.
