New felony charges announced in Walworth County

Molly J. Lewallen, 32, Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in the town of Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to three years and seven months in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Zakury R. Piantino, 18, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to six years and one month in prison and $10,500 in fines.

Mercedes P. Sharkus, 21, Lake Geneva, has been charged with two counts of bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years and four months in prison and $31,500 in fines.

Ryan S. Storm, 19, Barrington, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of THC in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Tristan T. Taylor, 22, Wind Lake, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of THC, following an undercover police investigation in the town of Lyons. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.