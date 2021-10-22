New fitness center opens in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva residents have a new place to visit to get into shape and to feel like they are a part of a community.
The Lake House Fitness Community, 1227 Grant St., opened for business Oct. 5.
Aaron Adami, Lake House Fitness Community owner, said the goal of the fitness center is to help members reach their individual fitness goals while working out in a group setting.
Adami said he wants to make physical fitness enjoyable, so it becomes a part of people’s lifestyle. He said said the center is available to people of all fitness levels.
“We want to get people in here who are very fit and interested in getting more fit and enjoying their lifestyle of fitness,” Adami said. “But we also want to get people who haven’t worked out in 30 years.”
New members start out by undergoing a muscle movement screening to determine what type of exercise program might work best for them and what areas they may need to work on most.
“It is to identify muscle move balance and if you have the mobility to do certain types of movements,” Adami said. “If you can’t bend over and touch your toes, that’s something we need to address.”
After the muscle movement screening, the members attend a personal training session to help determine what their fitness goals may be.
“We can get a lot more in depth to what their goals are, what their needs are, what their skills are and really cater to what their needs are,” Adami said.
The fitness center offers classes to help people improve their sports and fitness performance and to increase their strength and to lose weight.
“If someone wants to get better at golf or if they just want to lose weight, then that’s going to be a different structure than if someone wants to be strong and competitive,” Adami said. “We want to make sure everyone has a space to accomplish their goals.”
The Lake House Fitness Community offers various types of equipment to help members become physically fit.
“We got enough for folks to load up pretty heavy and really get strong in this space,” Adami said. “But at the same time, we’re making sure the folks who would otherwise go to an aerobics class have an opportunity to get stronger and fix some of the things that might be illing them.”
Justin Basler, manager and trainer at the Lake House Fitness Community, wants the fitness center to be what the name implies— a community. He would like to schedule group outings for members and to encourage members to participate in community events.
“We want to be a part of the community of Lake Geneva and the surrounding area,” Basler said. “We want to do cookouts, bar hangouts, paddleboard excursions and hikes. So we really want to be an adventure lifestyle brand with fitness being the main thing.”
Adami said he plans to add more programs and classes to the fitness center as membership increases. He said the goal is to have at least 100 members within the next year.
“Right now, membership is a little bit low. We just don’t have enough members to need additional classes, but we will be adding more classes,” Adami said. “So it’s really going to depend on the needs of the community. As we grow, we will make sure we have enough space and time for everybody that needs to come.”
Adami said he also would like to hire a nutrition coach in the future to help educate members about eating a healthy diet.
“If you’re going to go to the bakery and get a doughnut, the calorie intake is going to be pretty significant,” Adami said. “But if you can switch to a bagel instead of a doughnut, the nutrition composition of a bagel is substantially better than a doughnut as long as you don’t load up on cream cheese.”
Basler said he would like to partner with local hotels to offer fitness classes for people who are visiting Lake Geneva for a business meeting or corporate event.
“Obviously, there is a need for people to come in here from out of town, especially during the busy season,” Basler said. “That’s something we would like to get into with some of the hotels for people who are coming in for a conference and they want to come in here and do some fitness or drop in for a class.”
Adami said he decided to open the Lake House Fitness Community in Lake Geneva because he felt another fitness center was needed in the area.
The fitness center was once the location for Morgans & Co. Fine Picture Framing. The business closed in July after the owners decided to retire.
“Lake Geneva seemed like the right place,” Adami said. “It’s a great hub between Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Burlington and Delavan. So we’re hoping to pull from all those communities for membership.”
Adami said he enjoys helping people achieve their fitness goals and to improve their health.
“It’s really interesting to see people’s transformations and how they experience it and how they feel differently about exercise,” Adami said. “To me, exercise is meant for fun.”
Basler said his goal is to help people achieve something they never thought they would be able to accomplish.
“There’s nothing better than getting somebody out of their comfort zone and showing them that they can do things they thought they could never do,” Basler said. “That’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Personally, I don’t think there’s a more rewarding experience for me.”
The Lake House Fitness Community is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday; and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday.