New fitness center opens in Lake Geneva

Adami said he plans to add more programs and classes to the fitness center as membership increases. He said the goal is to have at least 100 members within the next year.

“Right now, membership is a little bit low. We just don’t have enough members to need additional classes, but we will be adding more classes,” Adami said. “So it’s really going to depend on the needs of the community. As we grow, we will make sure we have enough space and time for everybody that needs to come.”

Adami said he also would like to hire a nutrition coach in the future to help educate members about eating a healthy diet.

“If you’re going to go to the bakery and get a doughnut, the calorie intake is going to be pretty significant,” Adami said. “But if you can switch to a bagel instead of a doughnut, the nutrition composition of a bagel is substantially better than a doughnut as long as you don’t load up on cream cheese.”

Basler said he would like to partner with local hotels to offer fitness classes for people who are visiting Lake Geneva for a business meeting or corporate event.