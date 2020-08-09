New group aims to improve Lake Geneva city communication

“People can drive by and see it, if you put it in the right spot,” she said.

The committee members also proposed updating the city’s website to make it easier for people to find information about purchasing beach passes, buying parking stickers and obtaining permits, as well as information about the different city council committees and the appropriate staff members to contact for specific questions.

“Sometimes people don’t know where to literally go to get help,” Fesenmaier said.

Flower said she agrees that the city’s website could be more user-friendly.

“Anything you can think of as to why you would want to interact with the city or an alderman or staff, it should all be integrated into the system,” she said.

Committee members have reviewed other community websites for ideas on updating Lake Geneva’s site.

Flower recommended that the city use other social media platforms — not just Facebook — to reach younger residents. She said younger residents use Instagram and other social media sites to communicate.