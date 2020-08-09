New group aims to improve Lake Geneva city communication

A new committee of Lake Geneva city government is looking for ways to better inform people about their government and upcoming events.
The Lake Geneva City Council agreed May 11 to create a Communications Ad Hoc Committee, proposed by Mayor Charlene Klein, to recommend methods for improving communication with residents.
The appointed committee members are Alderwomen Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Cindy Flower, and residents Jay Fairbanks, Scott Gelzer and Mary Sibbing.
The committee members met July 8 and again July 29 to discuss ideas about improving the city’s website and promoting events on the library’s electronic sign overlooking Main Street.
Lake Geneva had a communications committee years ago, but according to the city’s online archives, the group last met on Feb. 9, 2016.
The new committee is focusing on ways to inform city residents about upcoming city meetings, community events and emergencies. The group’s recommendations will go to the city council.
The committee’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 19.
The committee unanimously agreed to recommend using Lake Geneva Public Library’s electronic informational display sign to announce upcoming events and meetings.
Fesenmaier, however, said she would still like the city to possibly consider purchasing and installing its own display sign in the future.
“People can drive by and see it, if you put it in the right spot,” she said.
The committee members also proposed updating the city’s website to make it easier for people to find information about purchasing beach passes, buying parking stickers and obtaining permits, as well as information about the different city council committees and the appropriate staff members to contact for specific questions.
“Sometimes people don’t know where to literally go to get help,” Fesenmaier said.
Flower said she agrees that the city’s website could be more user-friendly.
“Anything you can think of as to why you would want to interact with the city or an alderman or staff, it should all be integrated into the system,” she said.
Committee members have reviewed other community websites for ideas on updating Lake Geneva’s site.
Flower recommended that the city use other social media platforms — not just Facebook — to reach younger residents. She said younger residents use Instagram and other social media sites to communicate.
“We have to keep in mind that the platform keeps changing, and that it’s generational,” Flower said. “I think we need to make sure we’re looking at all the mechanisms.”
Sibbing proposed that the city use its Channel 25 public access TV station more often to inform residents about events. She said the channel should include a guide listing times when city meetings will be broadcast.
“I think it could be a more constructive, more informative platform,” she said.
Sibbing also proposed conducting town hall-style meetings where residents could ask questions or express concerns regarding local issues. She said she would like the city to find a way to get Hispanic residents involved in such meetings.
“It’s an open format,” she said.
The committee discussed inviting representatives from other communities or groups to advise the group on other ideas for improving communication. Fairbanks mentioned the VISIT Lake Geneva group and other local tourism-related entities.
“These are the people who know these things,” Fairbanks said. “Maybe we should be talking to these people.”
