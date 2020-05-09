New group hopes to revive Lake Como community spirit

But organizers of Como Community Cares say the level of engagement and festivity within the neighborhood has tapered off too much for their liking in recent years.

For Karen Bradley, another founder of the group, the mission of Como Community Cares is deeply personal.

When her brother, Mark Aniche, died this spring at age 59 after living with Down syndrome throughout his life, she wanted to do something to help other people in his memory. That was when the direction of Como Community Cares turned from purely social to civic service.

Bradley and others in the group decided to organize a food drive to assist needy families in the area.

“He cared very much about people and helping people,” she said of her brother. “I just thought it was sort of a positive thing that he would approve of.”

Bradley got the food drive going by donating 25 hams, to which other donors added potatoes, vegetables, fruit, cake mixes and more. The result was 25 food baskets that volunteers planned to distribute May 3 to families needing help to hold a proper celebration this Mother’s Day.