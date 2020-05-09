New group hopes to revive Lake Como community spirit

TOWN OF GENEVA — On the north shore of Lake Como, there is a clubhouse where neighbors once gathered for regular barbecues, dances and games.
Those days could be back soon, as residents launch a new organization aimed at reviving neighborhood spirit while also channeling energy into social service projects.
Como Community Cares, as the group is called, is designed to bring homeowners and residents together, both to have good times and to help one another when needed.
“It’s a way to keep people connected and a little positive,” said Debbie Bromeland, one of the group’s founders.
Plans for the nonprofit organization began to take shape over the winter, long before the coronavirus pandemic altered the landscape for public events and large group gatherings.
Whenever the public health emergency allows, Como Community Cares hopes to present such activities as neighborhood cleanups, game nights, musical performances and dinners.
“Our goal is change people from neighbors to friends,” co-founder Stephanie Nicewarner said.
The residential area along Lake Como’s north shore includes about 1,600 homes organized under the Lake Como Beach Property Owners Association. The association’s clubhouse at W3730 Club House Drive has been a neighborhood focal point for years.
But organizers of Como Community Cares say the level of engagement and festivity within the neighborhood has tapered off too much for their liking in recent years.
For Karen Bradley, another founder of the group, the mission of Como Community Cares is deeply personal.
When her brother, Mark Aniche, died this spring at age 59 after living with Down syndrome throughout his life, she wanted to do something to help other people in his memory. That was when the direction of Como Community Cares turned from purely social to civic service.
Bradley and others in the group decided to organize a food drive to assist needy families in the area.
“He cared very much about people and helping people,” she said of her brother. “I just thought it was sort of a positive thing that he would approve of.”
Bradley got the food drive going by donating 25 hams, to which other donors added potatoes, vegetables, fruit, cake mixes and more. The result was 25 food baskets that volunteers planned to distribute May 3 to families needing help to hold a proper celebration this Mother’s Day.
In addition to wanting to honor her brother’s memory, Bradley said she recognized that many people are struggling with unemployment and that the coronavirus has families feeling quarantined and isolated.
“We want to help people get through this,” she said. “We also want to help people have a better life.”
Starting with just a handful of people, Como Community Cares has grown to more than 20 residents. The group has created a Facebook page, written a mission statement, and taken steps to register with the state as a nonprofit corporation.
Organizers hope that anyone who joins will be willing to roll up their sleeves and apply themselves where needed in the Lake Como area.
Bromeland said she envisions members helping senior citizens to clean up their property, or leading an organized activity for kids, or teaching a new skill to neighbors.
“Everybody has a talent,” she said. “And we want to put it to use.”
On its Facebook page, Como Community Cares has solicited ideas for neighborhood events or activities.
Nicewarner said she is not surprised that the new group is getting a strong response, considering how much the neighborhood’s social interaction has fallen off lately.
“People want to have fun,” she said.
Bradley said she remembers attending barbecues, dances and other events years ago at the clubhouse. She hopes Como Community Cares can revive that spirit and remind people that they are part of a neighborhood.
“We want to find a way to engage with our neighbors,” she said. “We want to show them that there is more to life than playing with your phone.”
Bloomfield Fourth of July parade 2018
Dwain Karow on tractor in parade
Logan Becker age 8 in Bloomfield parade
Lee and Sue Loecher at parade
Tyler Schneider, 14, in Bloomfield parade
Pete Soble and son, Liam, in Bloomfield parade
Kevin Becker of Bloomfield in parade
Bruce Seward in Bloomfield parade
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.