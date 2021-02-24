New groups now open for county COVID-19 vaccinations

Due to a nationwide vaccine shortage, vaccinations will likely take several weeks or months. There are a significantly large number of people included in the eligible groups and vaccine availability remains limited. Not everyone in these groups will be able to be vaccinated immediately.

Vaccination is not currently open to all public facing essential workers or the general public. The Public Health Division asks that those outside of the current eligible categories refrain from using these forms to register.

There is no fee associated with COVID-19 vaccination and no one will contact you to collect credit card information or seek payment.

People can register in advance for vaccines at https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/FormCenter/Public-Health-Division-4/COVID19-Vaccine-Inquiry-Phase-1a-63

Eligible individuals can also go to Walgreen’s website or call 1-800-Walgreens to schedule an appointment.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, 10,728 people in Walworth County had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, equaling 10.33% of the county’s population. A total of 3,669 had received the full two doses, according to the county’s website.