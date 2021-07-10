New Hibachi grill restaurant opening this summer at Lake Geneva's former Medusa’s

The Lake Geneva area will soon have a new hibachi grill restaurant option with Zaab Corner– Thai for “yummy” – opening this summer.

It will be run by the owners of Sabai, Sabai, the Lake Geneva Thai restaurant that opened in 2018 at 306 Center St. They are also bringing in two new partners, giving it a whole different taste and feel from Sabai, Sabai, which will also remain open and continuing to offer traditional Thai dishes as well as sushi.

The new restaurant will be run out of the former Medusa’s Grill at 501 Broad St., which before that was Hanny’s.

The new restaurant will have an American twist, with the choice of soup, salad or potatoes with the meals, explained Jirapa Cox and Sumalee Brewer –who own Sabai, Sabai.

Customers will also be able to choose if their meat, including seafood and steaks, is cooked hibachi style with Asian sauces or cooked American style, which typically involves more butter.

And there will be ribs. The ribs were Dawn Monroe’s specialty when she ran the Club House Inn in Lake Como from 2004 to 2010, and she is bringing them back.