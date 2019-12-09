New improvements underway at Abbey Marina in Fontana

With the old pool already dug up and construction crews working, Snyder said he hopes the new pool and pavilion will be built by Christmas. He added that all renovations and finishing touches are expected to be completed by May 2020.

Fontana village trustee Thomas McGreevy said the village board was pleased to support the Abbey Marina project because of the marina’s public contributions, such as property tax revenue and public events.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“The Abbey Marina has been a great fit and asset to our community,” McGreevy said. “The people in the marina support our local businesses, and we’re happy to do what we can for them while they update their facilities.”

The marina is technically separate from the Abbey Resort, but it is directly adjacent and serves as an informal extension of the resort for visitors to the Fontana waterfront.

Abbey Marina board member Craig Sutra said the marina has developed a close relationship with the Abbey Resort and that the resort’s board, as well as other homeowner groups in the area, were made aware of the marina improvement plans.

No objections were raised during the public comment portion of village board meetings where the project got village approval, Sutra said.