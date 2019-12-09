New improvements underway at Abbey Marina in Fontana

FONTANA — A new pavilion and renovated swimming pool are under construction at the Abbey Marina as the newest additions to the Fontana waterfront.
The project expected to be completed by next spring will include a bigger swimming pool, a new bar and other amenities at the marina adjacent to the Abbey Resort.
Ed Snyder, vice president of the Abbey Harbor Development group, said officials have for years planned to update the pool, but that the group needed to first complete a $7 million modernization of the harbor, which was done in May 2018.
Plans for the new pavilion include a gas fireplace, an open-air fire pit and a new bar to replace the bar currently located inside the marina’s Harbor House.
Snyder said the new pool will be 30 to 35 percent larger than the original pool, which was constructed in 1965 and updated in 1991.
While the improvements will mostly serve as benefits to the Abbey Harbor Condominium Association and Abbey Yacht Club, the public will also have opportunities to take advantage of the new amenities during public events. The annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser hosted at the marina, for example, is open to the public as a fundraiser for the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department.
“The pavilion is going to be a great amenity to the marina for years to come with all the different events we host,” Snyder said.
With the old pool already dug up and construction crews working, Snyder said he hopes the new pool and pavilion will be built by Christmas. He added that all renovations and finishing touches are expected to be completed by May 2020.
Fontana village trustee Thomas McGreevy said the village board was pleased to support the Abbey Marina project because of the marina’s public contributions, such as property tax revenue and public events.
“The Abbey Marina has been a great fit and asset to our community,” McGreevy said. “The people in the marina support our local businesses, and we’re happy to do what we can for them while they update their facilities.”
The marina is technically separate from the Abbey Resort, but it is directly adjacent and serves as an informal extension of the resort for visitors to the Fontana waterfront.
Abbey Marina board member Craig Sutra said the marina has developed a close relationship with the Abbey Resort and that the resort’s board, as well as other homeowner groups in the area, were made aware of the marina improvement plans.
No objections were raised during the public comment portion of village board meetings where the project got village approval, Sutra said.
The village has approved plans indicating that there will no live musical performances at the marina’s pavilion or use of any outdoor speakers. Other restrictions indicate that the pavilion will no more than 1,500 square feet in size and will be no more than 18 feet high.
McGreevy said no sight-line issues have been raised, and that the additions should pose no issue to the Abbey Resort, as a majority of the resort’s guest rooms face toward the harbor and not the pavilion area.
While no discussions have occurred regarding increased fees in the marina as a result of the new addition, Sutra said boat owner patrons could end up paying higher fees.
“The marina has become one of the best inland marinas in the country,” Sutra said. “With anything else, as things are refreshed and replaced, and new amenities added, the costs go up.”