New Lake Geneva biggest loser challenge starts Jan. 3

Are you looking to lose some weight in 2022? Here is your chance do it and possibly even win money at the same time.

Tammy Lillie is again hosting a weight loss challenge in Lake Geneva.

The 14-week challenge goes from Jan. 3 to April 11, with the initial weigh-in on Jan. 3 between 6-7 p.m. at Anchor Covenant Church, 1229 Park Row, Lake Geneva.

There are also weekly weigh-ins at Anchor Church, but those are optional.

It costs $50 to join and weekly and final payouts are based on the number of people who join. In the last challenge, the top winner lost 16.28% of her body weight and won $1,200 cash at the end of the challenge.

Second place won $600 losing 14.4 percent body weight, third place won $300 and lost 13.57 percent body weight.

Lillie said the purpose of the program is to provide support for people who want to shed a few pounds.

“It’s really to have fun,” Lillie said. “I tell people this is stress-free to have fun and to bring the community together. It’s about getting healthy and moving forward one day at a time.”

Lillie said there are no set guidelines for the program. Participants exercise and manage their diet on their own.

Lillie also created a Lake Geneva “Biggest Loser” Facebook page for people to follow the contest.

She said she decided to offer the “Biggest Loser” programs after she lost about 160 pounds five years ago, helping her feel more confident about herself.

“If you met me 160 pounds ago, I was the shyest person ever. I would never talk to anybody,” Lillie said. “I wouldn’t leave my house. Now, you can’t get me to shut up. It’s totally changed my life.”

Lillie said she encourages people who want to lose weight to not lose hope.

“It’s not going to come off over night. It’s not going to come off in a month,” Lillie said. “But if you stay dedicated and motivated, you can do it.”