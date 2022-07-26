New Lake Geneva Kwik Trip store scheduled to open Sept. 1 in time for Labor Day

A new Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station in the City of Lake Geneva is scheduled to open Sept. 1, in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The Kwik Trip store and gas station is in the process of being constructed at 898 Wells St.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved, July 19, to award a “Class A” liquor license and a “Class A” fermented malt beverage liquor for the Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station.

The liquor licenses still have to be approved by the full city council. The “Class” A licenses would allow the store to sell packaged liquor and beer for off-premise consumption.

City council members unanimously approved a precise implementation plan, Dec. 13, 2021, to allow the convenience store and gas station to be built. The gas station is set to include 16 fuel pumps and a detached car wash facility.

The Kwik Trip business is scheduled to be completed and open for business 5 a.m., Sept. 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for 1 p.m., Sept. 7.

Construction of the Kwik Trip store began earlier this year.

Steve Wrobel, spokesperson for Kwik Trip, Inc., said he is pleased with the progress that has been made to the store, so far. He said the project is on schedule.

“It’s on time,” Wrobel said. “It’s coming along just as planned.”

Kwik Trip representatives purchased the Wells Street property from Stop N’ Go in late 2020. The company has since demolished a Stop N’ Go gas station and convenience store, as well as a former hair salon and Dairy Queen restaurant building to make room for the Kwik Trip business.

Wrobel said he is looking forward to the opening of the Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station.

“It should be a beautiful, new store,” Wrobel said. “From our point of view, it’s wonderful. We hope everyone enjoys the new store. There’s extra room and extra things we can offer that we didn’t in the past.”

Wrobel said the store will offer pre-packaged and take-home meals.

“Those things are more important than they were in past years,” Wrobel said.

This will be the second Kwik Trip store and gas station in Lake Geneva, as a Kwik Trip business is currently located at 710 Williams St.