New Lake Geneva restaurant offers a wicked taste of Hawaii

“We’ve redone the whole place, so we’re good to go,” Schutz said. “We’re just starting to get our feet wet.”

Bernicchi said they also plan to offer free delivery to the downtown businesses, so employees do not have to worry about finding a place to park if they want to have a poke bowl for lunch.

“For an employee to leave, drive over here, grab their lunch and lose their space, we want to be the ones to help them out,” he said.

Bernicchi said he had been looking for a location for the restaurant in Lake Geneva for several months before coming across the 120 Broad St. building, which he feels will be an ideal site for the business.

“I was standing in front of the building with my back turned to it, and I turned around and it was like the heavens opened the door— there it was,” Bernicchi said. “I saw the lease sign, I looked in and I said, ‘This is it.’”

Schutz said with the restaurant being located near Geneva Lake and offering healthy food options, she feels the business will receive a positive response in Lake Geneva.