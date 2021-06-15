New Lake Geneva Sunday Music series, starting July 11, could include food vendors

A new music series could include some tasty treats and beverages along with the melodious sounds of live performers.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are considering adding food vendors to their new “Music in the Park: Lake Vibes Live 2021” music series which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, indicated food items would not be sold or offered during the performances when she first announced the music series in May.
But during the June 2 Business Improvement District Board meeting, Tarantino said having food vendors during the concerts might help attract more people.
“Maybe three vendors that are not competing businesses, just something on the side to draw people there,” Tarantino said. “It will be something other than music.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he is in favor of the idea and proposed that the board members discuss the issue during their July meeting.
“There should be something down there in order to keep down there for awhile,” Condos said.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva,— who was in the audience during the board meeting— advised the members to vote on whether to feature food vendors as part of the music series during the June 2 meeting, so they could submit permits to the city before the first concert in July.
“If you guys approve it right now, then you guys can run with it,” Carstensen said. “Can’t you in a general way say ‘yes?’ If you approve that, you can at least get a food truck.”
Mayor Charlene Klein told the board members that if they submit a permit application by June 9, then the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee could vote on it June 15, then the city council could give a final vote June 28, and they could have food vendors for when the music series begins in July.
“If you got your ducks in a row, you can probably get it done,” Klein said. “You should be able to do that. You’ve done that before.”
After some discussion, the board members agreed to apply for a permit to have food vendors during the music performances.
“We’re in a ducks-in-a-row type of situation,” Tarantino said.
Terry Remke, board member, asked if they could have a vendor that sells beer and wine.
Tarantino said the vendor would have to be barricaded from other areas of the park, and the proceeds from the beer and wine sales would have to be donated to a charitable fund.
Alderwoman Shari Straube, who is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said there are several nonprofit organizations that they could help support through the beer and wine sales.
“There’s a rotating list of funds,” Straube said. “There’s the animal shelter. There’s memorials. You can go on and on.”
The bands and musicians that are set to perform as part of the series include Matt Ray, July 11; Split Hook, July 18; Kayla Seeber, July 25; Grant Milliren, Aug. 1; and Karen Shook, Aug. 8.
“It’s all booked,” Tarantino said. “The line up is set.”
Concerts in the Park line up announced
Officials from VISIT Lake Geneva recently announced the line up for their Concerts in the Park Series, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday from July 1 through Aug. 12 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
Scheduled performers include Matt Meyer & The Smooth Riders, July 1; Mr. Myer’s Band, July 8; Swing Nouveau, July 15; The Honeygoats, July 22; Georgia Rae Family Band, July 29; The Tony Ocean Show with Bill Serritella, Aug. 5; and Geoff Landon & Friends, Aug. 12.
For more information, visit www.visitlakegeneva.com.