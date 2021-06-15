New Lake Geneva Sunday Music series, starting July 11, could include food vendors

A new music series could include some tasty treats and beverages along with the melodious sounds of live performers.

Officials from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are considering adding food vendors to their new “Music in the Park: Lake Vibes Live 2021” music series which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, indicated food items would not be sold or offered during the performances when she first announced the music series in May.

But during the June 2 Business Improvement District Board meeting, Tarantino said having food vendors during the concerts might help attract more people.

“Maybe three vendors that are not competing businesses, just something on the side to draw people there,” Tarantino said. “It will be something other than music.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said he is in favor of the idea and proposed that the board members discuss the issue during their July meeting.

“There should be something down there in order to keep down there for awhile,” Condos said.