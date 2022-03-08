New Lake Geneva superintendent of schools selected

The Lake Geneva school boards have announced that they have hired a new superintendent to take over the top leadership role at the Lake Geneva schools effective July 1.

The new superintendent is Dr. Peter Wilson who will take over for Dr. James Gottinger, who is retiring.

The Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board of Education and Lake Geneva – Genoa City Union High School Board of Education formally approved Wilson’s contract on Tuesday, March 8, the district announced.

Wilson brings with him 21 years of experience in public education. He comes to Lake Geneva Schools from DeForest Area School District where he currently serves as the Director of Administrative Services. Previously, Wilson served as the Director of Student Services for the Stoughton Area School District. He has also served as a middle school and elementary principal. Before his administrative roles, he served as a classroom teacher, mentor and high school tennis coach in the Waunakee Community School District. Wilson holds a PhD and MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis; he has an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Grand Valley State University.

Wilson succeeds Gottinger as Lake Geneva Joint 1 District and Lake Geneva – Genoa City Union High School Superintendent. Gottinger announced his retirement in November following a 23 year career at Lake Geneva Schools and 51 years in public education.

"I am honored and thrilled to be your next Superintendent of Schools,” Wilson said in a news release. “Throughout the interview process, I have learned that the tradition of excellence that exists in Lake Geneva Schools is due to the wonderful people of our community and the hard work of our students and staff. My mission as your Superintendent is also my passion and is the reason I do what I do. That is, I believe we are all educators of all students of all abilities all of the time. Finally, I want to congratulate Dr. James Gottinger for over two decades of exemplary leadership of Lake Geneva Schools. I am humbled to be his successor."

Lake Geneva – Genoa City Union High School Board President Patrick Sherman also praised Wilson saying, “Dr. Wilson is a proven, skilled leader who places a high priority on student achievement … During the search process, he impressed us and quickly became the top candidate.”

Lake Geneva Joint 1 Board President Marcie Hollmann added, “I believe we have selected an excellent District Administrator. Dr. Wilson is a great fit for Lake Geneva Schools! The boards feel he is the right person to support our educational mission of providing every student an excellent education that ensures the development of responsible, respectful citizens, and inspires life-long learning.”

