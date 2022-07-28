New Lake Geneva superintendent talks about school renovations and test scores

Lake Geneva schools’ new superintendent is settling into his new job.

Peter Wilson began his new job as the superintendent of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District, July 1.

Wilson was hired as the superintendent by the board members of both school districts, March 8. He replaces former Superintendent James Gottinger, who retired as the districts’ superintendent, June 24.

Gottinger had worked in the education field for about 51 years, 23 of those years as superintendent for Lake Geneva schools.

Meeting the community

Wilson said, since starting his new job, he has met with department heads, district staff and residents to help become more familiar with the school districts and the Lake Geneva area. He said the district staff seems to be willing to work with him to provide a quality education for students.

“I’ve not had a negative interaction with anyone,” Wilson said. “People are friendly. They care about the school system. They are supportive. You can tell they want me to be successful and they want the school system to be successful.”

Wilson said some of his goals for the upcoming school year include developing a positive relationship with students and working with staff to determine what methods are working and what methods need to be improved on for educating students.

“I’m coming into a situation where there has been a strong leader for a long time,” Wilson said. “I don’t want to be a leader that comes in with all the answers. I have ideas and suggestions, but there are a lot of things that have been done right here, and I really need to make sure I’m listening and learning on what has worked and what these district stakeholders really want for their schools moving forward.”

Test scores

Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released their district report cards for the 2020-2021 school year last fall, and the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District received a two-star rating of meeting few expectations, while the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District received a three-star rating of meeting expectations.

Wilson said he plans to review how staff is working with students and how staff is trained to determine if any changes need to be made for how students are learning. He said he also plans to review recent ACT scores to determine if there are any trends for how students are performing on standardized tests.

He said he also wants to review how different groups of students are performing on standardized tests and in the classroom.

“We’re just not looking collectively on how all our kids did at the high school and at the other buildings, but then looking at how our economically disadvantaged students performed, how our English learner students did, then using that data to say, ‘Why do you think they scored high or low or in between,’” Wilson said. “The plan for that is to develop some goals for the upcoming year, then taking those goals and making action plans off of that.”

School renovations

Wilson recently toured Badger High School to review the progress of the renovation project that is being completed to the building.

Residents in the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District approved a $6 million referendum question during the April 6, 2021 spring election to help pay for various projects at the high school.

The entrance and cafeteria area are currently being renovated. A new gymnasium floor and bleachers were installed last summer. The project also includes upgrading auditorium lights and sound system, installing a new roof and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.

Wilson said the majority of the project should be completed by the beginning of the upcoming school year.

“There’s a few items that are behind. They’re not going to prevent the opening of the school, but it is absolutely going to be beautiful,” Wilson said. “The new entranceway is going to be a marquee component. We took away some of the drop ceilings, so it’s bigger and brighter. There’s some natural components we’re bringing back. It’s going to look stunning.”

Before starting his new job, Wilson became familiar with the superintendent position and the school district by attending school board meetings, reviewing the districts’ curriculum and meeting with Gottinger on a regular basis.

“Part of my transition plan was really to learn as much as possible about the school district,” Wilson said. “I really became a student of learning about what the current and best practices are and the history of the school districts.”

Wilson has worked in the education field for about 21 years.

Before coming to Lake Geneva, Wilson worked as the director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District.

He also has served as the director of student services for the Stoughton Area School District, principal for the Stoughton Area School District and Waunakee Community School District in Stoughton. Wilson also worked as a fifth-grade teacher for the Waunakee Community School District.

Learning process

Wilson said he feels his past experiences will help him become a quality superintendent, but he also realizes that it will be a learning process.

“I’m a rookie superintendent,” Wilson said. “There’s certainly a lot to learn.”

Wilson received his doctor of philosophy degree in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2015; master of science degree in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2008; and bachelor of arts degree in social studies from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan in 2001.

He said his family helped spark his interest in the education field. His grandmother and mother worked as teachers. He has several aunts and uncles who have worked in the education field. His grandfather worked as a university professor, and his father worked as a pastor.

“So education has kind of been in the blood. I’ve always been involved in the people business and trying to help support people,” Wilson said. “Caring and having that servant’s heart is something I grew up with, and that’s what I hope to bring forward here in my work in Lake Geneva as the superintendent.”