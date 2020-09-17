New lake task force finishes its first year with a name change

Yancey added that the alliance has also helped establish 17 buffer strip gardens throughout Geneva Lake, either on private property or in homeowner associations, to help catch water otherwise flowing into Geneva Lake.

“We’ve made some great progress in the first year, particularly in being proactive rather than reactive in terms of protecting the lake,” she said.

With a number of issues affecting the water quality of Geneva Lake, Yancey said she is glad there is a consortium of professionals working to preserve the lake. While groups like Geneva Lake Environmental Association have done tremendous work addressing environmental issues in the area, Yancey added, the issues affecting the lake are growing larger each year and more help may be needed to properly address them.

“That was really one of the main goals, just to provide more people to solve those problems, people with expertise in those areas,” she said.

Ted Peters, director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said while he is glad to have various groups and leaders raising awareness and addressing issues affecting Geneva Lake, he also has concerns about the transparency of the new task force.