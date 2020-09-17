New lake task force finishes its first year with a name change

FONTANA — The newly renamed Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake, the lake’s newest environmental group, is wrapping up its first year of operations and looking forward to the future.
Sharing a common desire to preserve and improve the water quality of Geneva Lake, the Water Alliance was founded by a group of area residents in December 2019 under the original name Geneva Lake Task Force.
As the group expanded its membership and tailored its focus, the working professionals and concerned citizens changed their name to the Water Alliance for Preserving Geneva Lake. The change better separated the group from other environmental and community organizations, such as the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, Geneva Lake Conservancy and Geneva Lake Association.
The group includes about 15 conservationists, local leaders, concerned citizens, state and county officials, and more.
Water Alliance member and regional commissioner for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Charles Colman, said most of the members hold positions with other entities and assist with the Water Alliance on a volunteer basis, solely to ensure the quality of Geneva Lake.
“A lot of the people there are not paid to do this,” Colman said. “They do it because they care about the lake. It’s pretty amazing that people are willing to do that.”
During its first year of operation, the alliance started several projects that will help lead to water quality improvements in Geneva Lake and its surrounding watershed.
With funding from donations, Colman said, the alliance financed two studies this year, one to locate sources of phosphorus flowing into Geneva Lake and the other to identify waterways bringing high levels of sediment into the lake.
Colman said once results of the studies are finalized, the alliance will review the data and develop plans to begin reducing sediment and phosphorus entering the lake.
Colman added that the group will need to begin fundraising and apply for grants to finance future projects.
The Water Alliance has been divided into three main committees − the invasive species committee, phosphorus and erosion committee and agriculture and septic committee − each with a focus on a different aspect of water management affecting Geneva Lake.
Karen Yancey, director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy and member of the Water Alliance, said some of the group’s projects have already helped benefit the watershed feeding into Geneva Lake.
In the past year, the alliance has been able to partner with three farmers near the south end of the lake to plan cover crops after harvesting their main crop in the fall, according to Yancey. Cover crops are planted in a field after crops are harvested to prevent soil erosion and washout.
Yancey added that the alliance has also helped establish 17 buffer strip gardens throughout Geneva Lake, either on private property or in homeowner associations, to help catch water otherwise flowing into Geneva Lake.
“We’ve made some great progress in the first year, particularly in being proactive rather than reactive in terms of protecting the lake,” she said.
With a number of issues affecting the water quality of Geneva Lake, Yancey said she is glad there is a consortium of professionals working to preserve the lake. While groups like Geneva Lake Environmental Association have done tremendous work addressing environmental issues in the area, Yancey added, the issues affecting the lake are growing larger each year and more help may be needed to properly address them.
“That was really one of the main goals, just to provide more people to solve those problems, people with expertise in those areas,” she said.
Ted Peters, director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said while he is glad to have various groups and leaders raising awareness and addressing issues affecting Geneva Lake, he also has concerns about the transparency of the new task force.
Peters, who serves on both the invasive species committee and agriculture and septic committee for the Water Alliance, said the group’s lack of government involvement does not require the same transparency of groups receiving public funding like the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.
“The Water Alliance is non-governmental, so they don’t have the transparency that I feel comfortable with,” he said.
Under the state’s open meetings law, governmental bodies must publish agendas in advance of a meeting and must also publish the minutes of meetings later, outlining what was discussed.
Despite little information about the Water Alliance being available to the public at this time, Peters said he is excited about early discussions within the alliance about creating a new Geneva Lake management plan.
The most recent management plan was completed in 2008, and with plenty of changes to the lake in recent years — like the invasion of starry stonewort — Peters said an update is needed.
“I feel like that’s a significant piece of work that needs to be updated,” he said, “because the one we have is 12 years old now.”
Off the veranda
Meet Dave Desimone
Community programs
120 steps up from the lake
Flowers everywhere
The tower
Up the stairs
Down the stairs
A life of luxury
Touched by green thumbs
The doll house
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 1
Conrad Seipp Brewing Co. ad 2
Songbooks
As it was
More labor of love
Keeping time
Garden plan
Fresh plantings
Growing a garden
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.