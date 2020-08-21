New lawsuit threat looms over former Hillmoor Golf Course property

The battle over the former Hillmoor Golf Course property in Lake Geneva could be headed back to court.

White River Holdings LLC, which owns the estimated 200-acre property, has notified Lake Geneva city officials that the company plans to file a lawsuit over the city's handling of the Hillmoor matter.

If the city fails to resolve the company's notice of claim, White River Holdings will have the option of taking the city to court.

The notice of claim seeks unspecified damages, costs and other relief stemming from what the company calls Lake Geneva's "actions and inactions" on the old golf course property.

White River Holdings, based in Chicago, purchased the property in 2016 for $3.4 million. City officials have resisted the company's efforts at redeveloping the site for a mix of residential and commercial construction.