New lawsuit threat looms over former Hillmoor Golf Course property

The battle over the former Hillmoor Golf Course property in Lake Geneva could be headed back to court.
White River Holdings LLC, which owns the estimated 200-acre property, has notified Lake Geneva city officials that the company plans to file a lawsuit over the city's handling of the Hillmoor matter.
If the city fails to resolve the company's notice of claim, White River Holdings will have the option of taking the city to court.
The notice of claim seeks unspecified damages, costs and other relief stemming from what the company calls Lake Geneva's "actions and inactions" on the old golf course property.
White River Holdings, based in Chicago, purchased the property in 2016 for $3.4 million. City officials have resisted the company's efforts at redeveloping the site for a mix of residential and commercial construction.
The company filed suit in 2018, seeking damages of $55 million, but later dropped the suit and offered to engage city officials in new talks. The Lake Geneva City Council voted again this year against changing the city's comprehensive plan to allow for new uses of the property, 333 E. Main St., which ceased operations as a golf course 13 years ago.
In the eight-page notice of claim filed with the city, White River attorney Alan Marcuvitz alleges that the city's "failure" has deprived the company of the full and beneficial use of its real estate.
The claim also charges that the city is violating state law by maintaining a comprehensive plan for the Hillmoor property that is inconsistent with zoning for the land.
The nine-member city council is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Monday to discuss the possible lawsuit.
The company's notice of claim is dated July 2.
