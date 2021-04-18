New library bathrooms among options for Lake Geneva COVID funding, alderman asking for residents opinions

Lake Geneva officials are seeking input from the public for how to spend about $800,000 in federal COVID stimulus funds, with options including expanding the library’s bathrooms to accommodate more people.
The City of Lake Geneva is set to receive about $800,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was singed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The act provides $1.9 trillion to municipal and state governments, residents, small businesses, schools and other organizations across the country to help offset negative financial affects from the coronavirus.
Lake Geneva aldermen discussed possible options for spending the funds during the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, April 7.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the federal government has not presented exact guidelines for how the money can be spent, but government officials are set to provide more detailed information in early May.
“There’s a lot of questions and not a lot of specifics,” Nord said. “We don’t have the specifics of what is or isn’t allowed to apply this money towards.”
Nord said, once the city has a better idea of how the money can be used, he will ask city department heads to develop a list of projects that could be funded with the $800,000.
Alderman Ken Howell proposed that the city also obtain ideas from residents.
Nord agreed that it would be a good idea to receive the residents’ input after the city knows how the money can be spent.
“I would certainly think asking the public for input would be prudent,” Nord said. “There’s probably many ideas out there and recommendations that may come from the public. It would probably be more helpful if we knew what the criteria was and let the public respond to that.”
Nord said residents can submit ideas by emailing him at cityadmin@cityoflakegeneva.com or by emailing a city alderman. A list of the aldermen’s emails can be found by visiting www.cityoflakegeneva.com.
Possible options
for spendingComptroller Karen Hall said from information she has received the funding could possibly be used to purchase personal protection equipment, offset negative income impacts, financially assist businesses and nonprofits, provide wages for hazard pay, fund tourism-related businesses, fund infrastructure improvement projects and replace lost revenue.
For example, Hall said the city could use the funding to offset lost room tax revenue from 2020.
“We could claim it. You compare what you received in 2020 to what was received in 2019, then whatever the variance is, is the revenue you lost,” Hall said. “For some things we made more revenue. For others we lost— for example room tax.”
Hall said the city will receive the funding in two installments— about $400,000 in May or June and about another $400,000 next year. She said the city has until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend all the money.
“We have to be careful on how we spend it,” Hall said. “Because if you spend the whole thing in one year, we will need a single audit. We would be better off spending it over a period of years.”
Restrooms for the libraryEarlier in the meeting, Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak proposed that a portion of the funding be used to construct new multiple-occupancy restrooms in the library, as part of the building’s future interior renovation project.
Kornak said the new restrooms could be located at the front of the building and accessible from the library’s vestibule located past the entrance doors. The library currently has two single-occupancy restrooms.
“They are not ADA compliant, and they are also difficult to find,” Kornak said. “So this would give us multiple-occupancy restrooms right at the entrance, which would be a lot more convenient for patrons and visitors.”
Kornak said the library plans to use money from its reserves and fundraisers to help pay for the renovation project, but felt the new restrooms could be funded with the American Rescue Plan Act money.
She added that more restroom space is needed in downtown Lake Geneva.
“It also will benefit the businesses that are currently sending visitors our way to use the restrooms,” Kornak said. “They think the exterior ones are open and they’re not yet. When we’re only open by appointment, that can be a problem.”
Hall said she would like the city to determine how the funds could be used before deciding whether to allocate a portion for the library restrooms.
“We have some guidance on how we can spend the funds, but some of it is not really clear yet,” Hall said.
Howell said he also would like to know how the money could be spent before allocating funding for the restrooms. He said other city departments probably will be requesting funding for certain projects.
“Once we know how the money can be spent, there’s going to be a lot of people coming up with ideas,” Howell said. “I won’t say this is a bad one. It’s probably a good one, but before putting it on a list that hasn’t been made up yet I think we would continue this.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said the city could allocate funding for the library restrooms in next year’s budget instead of using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“If that bathroom situation is a viable concern, it can probably be put in next year’s budget as a capital improvement project as opposed to spending the one-time grant we get,” Hedlund said. “There will be a lot of people with their hands out looking to spend that money.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the library already has a set of interior restrooms and exterior restrooms. She said there are other areas near the library where restrooms could be built.
“Maybe we have the restrooms a block out, just tossing it out there as part of the decision making,” Fesenmaier said.
After some discussion, the aldermen unanimously approved to table a decision on whether to allocate a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding toward the library restrooms.