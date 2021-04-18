New library bathrooms among options for Lake Geneva COVID funding, alderman asking for residents opinions

She added that more restroom space is needed in downtown Lake Geneva.

“It also will benefit the businesses that are currently sending visitors our way to use the restrooms,” Kornak said. “They think the exterior ones are open and they’re not yet. When we’re only open by appointment, that can be a problem.”

Hall said she would like the city to determine how the funds could be used before deciding whether to allocate a portion for the library restrooms.

“We have some guidance on how we can spend the funds, but some of it is not really clear yet,” Hall said.

Howell said he also would like to know how the money could be spent before allocating funding for the restrooms. He said other city departments probably will be requesting funding for certain projects.

“Once we know how the money can be spent, there’s going to be a lot of people coming up with ideas,” Howell said. “I won’t say this is a bad one. It’s probably a good one, but before putting it on a list that hasn’t been made up yet I think we would continue this.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said the city could allocate funding for the library restrooms in next year’s budget instead of using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.