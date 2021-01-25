'New life on a new year'; Lake Geneva postal worker retires after 35 years

From changing technology to being chased by dogs and birds, Nan Bonyata has experienced a lot during her 35-year postal service career.
Bonyata is now moving on to a new chapter of her life as she recently retired from the Lake Geneva Post Office. Her final day working at the post office was Dec. 31, 2020.
“I started a new life on a new year,” Bonyata said.
Bonyata worked at the Lake Geneva Post Office for about 27 years of her postal service career, serving as lead clerk, handling bulk mail, working the customer service window and managing the post office box section.
“I kind of had a lot of different things I did,” she said.
Bonyata said she will miss interacting with her former customers and co-workers at the post office.
“There’s a lot of great people in Lake Geneva,” Bonyata said. “I’m going to miss them all.”
Steve Saylor, post master for the Lake Geneva Post Office, said Bonyata was a “valued employee” and will definitely be missed at the post office.
“She knew a lot of people who came into the post office, as well as the businesses in town she dealt with,” Saylor said. “She was well liked and much appreciated.”
Saylor said, during Bonyata’s last day at the post office, a small gathering was held with the other postal workers, and she received a certificate for her years of service.
“With the restrictions placed on us with COVID, our gatherings are kind of limited,” he said.
Saylor said, besides working at the Lake Geneva Post Office, Bonyata also provided assistance to other area post offices.
“A lot of post offices would contact her when they had issues or questions regarding processing bulk mailing, which can be pretty technical,” Saylor said. “With her knowledge base and experience, she was one of the best.”
Bonyata said one of the biggest changes she noticed throughout her career was technology.
She said when she first started her career most of the work was done by hand, but as time went on most of the work was handled by machines or computers.
“In the past, you would have 25 trays of letters, and you would throw those letters to the right places so it got to the right carrier,” Bonyata said. “Now, everything is very automated. Mail comes in a tray already for the carriers.”
Bonyata said, even though she adapted to the changing technology, she preferred when most of the work was done manually.
“I actually liked it better back in the old days,” Bonyata said. “I really liked handling the mail with my hands.”
Saylor said Bonyata did a good job adapting to the changing technology.
“She grasped the changes, and she became an expert,” Saylor said. “That type of knowledge is difficult to replace.”
Bonyata said one of the more difficult aspects of working in postal service is dealing with animals while delivering mail.
She recalls one time talking to a customer who had a German shepherd, and the customer telling her not to worry because the dog would not bite her.
Bonyata said the dog then lunged at her and ripped off a part of her pants.
“I learned one of the most important lessons we postal workers need, never trust man’s best friend and protector,” she said.
Bonyata said there was another time she was delivering mail, and a large dog broke free from his chains and chased her across a busy street, and she ran into a customer’s home to avoid the dog.
“Thank God the door wasn’t locked,” Bonyata said. “Four pairs of frightened eyes looked up at me from the floor where a mom and her three children were watching TV.”
Bonyata said, besides dogs, she also has been attacked by birds. She said a bird had built a nest above a mailbox where she delivered mail, and the bird would “dive bomb” her and knock off her cap.
“The post office had to suspend mail delivery to the entire street until the nest had been removed,” she said.
Bonyata said it also was difficult working during the holiday season because of the long hours.
“I’m sure folks can imagine the holiday season at the post office,” Bonyata said. “There’s much overtime, no days off— of course.”
Besides the Lake Geneva Post Office, Bonyata also worked for a post office in Highwood, Illinois and Cary, Illinois.
“The Highwood Post Office was a really great place to get a start, because I did everything,” Bonyata said. “You would come in and break mail down, then deliver mail on part of a route, then come back and work the window. I really got to learn a lot at that post office.”
Bonyata said she became interested in working in the postal service industry during her childhood.
“When I was little, people just loved to see the mailman,” Bonyata said. “It just makes people happy. They’re getting cards. They’re getting gifts. Of course, they’re getting bills, too. It was just something I always wanted to do.”
Bonyata said, as part of her retirement, she plans to travel with her husband, Tony Bonyata, and work on some craft projects.
“I got a lot of pieces of vintage jewelry that I would like to possibly upcycle and sell,” she said.
Bonyata said she also plans on visiting the Lake Geneva Post Office from time to time and seeing her former co-workers.
“I don’t live far,” Bonyata said. “I’ll pop in and see them, and I will see some customers I know, too.”
