'New life on a new year'; Lake Geneva postal worker retires after 35 years

“I actually liked it better back in the old days,” Bonyata said. “I really liked handling the mail with my hands.”

Saylor said Bonyata did a good job adapting to the changing technology.

“She grasped the changes, and she became an expert,” Saylor said. “That type of knowledge is difficult to replace.”

Bonyata said one of the more difficult aspects of working in postal service is dealing with animals while delivering mail.

She recalls one time talking to a customer who had a German shepherd, and the customer telling her not to worry because the dog would not bite her.

Bonyata said the dog then lunged at her and ripped off a part of her pants.

“I learned one of the most important lessons we postal workers need, never trust man’s best friend and protector,” she said.

Bonyata said there was another time she was delivering mail, and a large dog broke free from his chains and chased her across a busy street, and she ran into a customer’s home to avoid the dog.

“Thank God the door wasn’t locked,” Bonyata said. “Four pairs of frightened eyes looked up at me from the floor where a mom and her three children were watching TV.”