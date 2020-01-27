New managers jazz up Pedal and Cup attraction in Springfield

“There’s so much of it that is functioning in really good condition that we don’t want to change the face of it at all,” Melissa Monge said.

Walworth County in 2003 decided to convert the former railroad bed into a trail suitable for walking and bicycling. At the time, the Schinkes were approached by the county about acquiring access to their property to provide trail-goers with parking. The Schinkes agreed, and shortly afterwards converted the depot into a bike rental operation.

“Tim and I were walking around the building one day and thought to ourselves that this would be a great place for a bike rental,” Karen Schninke said. “That’s how we got started.”

From there, the couple started selling coffee, soft drinks and snack, and the business grew from there.

The Schinkes also supported neighboring businesses by stocking products from local vendors that ranged from honey and soaps to dog collars and sports memorabilia.

Melissa Monge said it was the sort of business that she and her husband already dreamed of running. The couple searched the area for a small business location that offered customers both inside and outside space to create a relaxing and fun environment with a sense of community.