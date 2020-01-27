New managers jazz up Pedal and Cup attraction in Springfield

TOWN OF LYONS — Travelers venturing north of Lake Geneva on state Highway 120 will pass through the small unincorporated community of Springfield and find a familiar spot with Pedal and Cup.
The bicycle rental, café and rest stop at 1722 Highway 120 is located midway along the portion of the White River Bike Trail that stretches 12 miles from Elkhorn to Burlington.
Business owners Karen and Tim Schinke have recently stepped aside after 15 years as operators of Pedal and Cup. Although they continue to own the business, they have handed daily operations over to Melissa and Jon Monge, who began managing the placed this past fall.
When the Schinkes began considering retirement, they started receiving inquiries from interested parties seeking to purchase the property. Due to a strong family history and bond they have with the property, they decided to maintain ownership and look for the right match to come in and manage the business.
“They just hit with us,” Karen Schinke said of the Monges. “They said the right things and had a wonderful vibe. I think it’s really going to turn out great.”
The Monges are building on the Pedal and Cup concepts of the past while also introducing some ideas of their own that they hope will keep the popular roadside attraction thriving for years.
“A big focus for us will be expanding the food, such as bringing sandwiches back,” Melissa Monge said. “We would also like to do an impromptu breakfast on the weekends for those early morning joggers and bikers.”
Now closed for the winter, Pedal and Cup is scheduled to reopen in the spring.
The business is deeply ingrained in the history of this part of Walworth County.
Springfield was a stop on the Racine & Southwestern branch line of the Chicago and Milwaukee Railroad, which transported both supplies and passengers to Walworth County beginning in the 1850s. The first train depot in Springfield was built in 1885 across the street from the current Pedal and Cup location. The original depot burned down in 1910 and was replaced one year later.
Tim Schinke’s family purchased the depot along with two other buildings that served as a feed mill, stables, a lumber yard and a hardware store. The depot was designated as office space when passenger service was discontinued along the rail line in the 1960s.
The depot was eventually relocated across the street, where it stands today in mostly original condition. Much of the original flooring, woodwork and doors of the building remain intact and in good shape. The depot still has the original ticket window, as well as another window where one could observe trains coming and going.
“There’s so much of it that is functioning in really good condition that we don’t want to change the face of it at all,” Melissa Monge said.
Walworth County in 2003 decided to convert the former railroad bed into a trail suitable for walking and bicycling. At the time, the Schinkes were approached by the county about acquiring access to their property to provide trail-goers with parking. The Schinkes agreed, and shortly afterwards converted the depot into a bike rental operation.
“Tim and I were walking around the building one day and thought to ourselves that this would be a great place for a bike rental,” Karen Schninke said. “That’s how we got started.”
From there, the couple started selling coffee, soft drinks and snack, and the business grew from there.
The Schinkes also supported neighboring businesses by stocking products from local vendors that ranged from honey and soaps to dog collars and sports memorabilia.
Melissa Monge said it was the sort of business that she and her husband already dreamed of running. The couple searched the area for a small business location that offered customers both inside and outside space to create a relaxing and fun environment with a sense of community.
“It’s a place you can go and have an experience that’s not rushed, where you can just sit back and enjoy being out and about,” Melissa said. “We’ve been looking for an opportunity like this for a long time.”
Along with gourmet coffee and smoothies introduced by the Monges, another new addition to Pedal and Cup is ice cream that is playfully delivered to customers by a model train set up within the store. Melissa said the miniature train has been a big hit with customers.
The Monges also wanted to feature an ice cream with strong Wisconsin ties, so they chose Purple Door Ice Cream of Milwaukee.
Another attraction that Pedal and Cup has offered over the years is live music. Passersby may notice musicians outside the depot, drawing customers in with variety of music that can be enjoyed during a meal or a quick rest from traveling the White River Trail.
The Monges plan to enhance the musical atmosphere with regular Saturday afternoon performances called “porch tunes.”
“As we grow,” Melissa said, “we would like to do more with that.”
The Monges intend to continue partnerships with other local artisans and crafters, too, by featuring their works in the store.
Since taking over operation of Pedal and Cup this past fall, Melissa and Jon Monge say they have enjoyed an outpouring of support from people in the Springfield area. In fact, some of the most loyal customers have been local residents.
“They’ve been so supportive, encouraging and excited to know that the shop is going to remain open,” Melissa said.