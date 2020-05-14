New mayor relaxes sidewalk store displays as part of coronavirus strategy

He added: "As always, we ask that common sense be your guide, and take precautions, as COVID-19 still exists regardless of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision."

Walworth County health officials today issued a statement declaring that no new local rules will be implemented at the county level to protect the public from coronavirus.

"In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 'Safer At Home' order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups," the statement read. "Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace 'Safer At Home' at this time."

County Administrator Mark Luberda said other counties and cities seem to be implementing short-term orders for a period of days or weeks. Walworth County, he said, is trying to offer business and the public guidance on protecting themselves for the long term.

If the county finds that compliance with such guidelines is lacking at a particular business or organization, Luberda said, the health department can impose a public health order restricting operations at that specific location.

"We'll address it from there," he said.