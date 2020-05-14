New mayor relaxes sidewalk store displays as part of coronavirus strategy

Local government officials in Walworth County are urging caution without the state's "Safer At Home" guidelines, but they are planning no new local safeguards against the coronavirus.
Officials with the city of Lake Geneva and Walworth County government have both issued statements indicating that no new restrictions are being considered for businesses or the general public.
Walworth County officials said no action is in the works at the county level, while Lake Geneva's police chief suggested that business owners who are preparing to reopen to the public should consult with their own attorneys.
Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein released an updated local emergency proclamation for the city, imposing no new public health rules, but urging residents to comply with Gov. Tony Evers' recommendations on protecting public health.
Klein's order stated that city parks were reopening and that playground equipment would be reopen after it can be properly sanitized.
Lake Geneva's new mayor, elected April 7, also took the opportunity to address an unrelated issue, declaring as part of her coronavirus strategy that downtown store owners could display merchandise on the sidewalks outside their shops.
A city ban on sidewalk displays has been a thorny issue between the city and downtown store owners since last year. Klein declared the ban relaxed under her emergency proclamation "to provide economic relief for our downtown businesses."
The city order is scheduled to continue until May 26 — the same date the state's "Safer At Home" order was scheduled to expire.
Elkhorn and Delavan city officials said they are planning no new "Safer At Home" safety measures, either, while the Williams Bay Village Board scheduled an emergency meeting for 10 a.m. Friday to consider its next steps.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin's "Safer At Home" strategy, which prohibited many businesses from opening to the pubic and prohibited large crowds from gathering, both to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
In the wake of the court ruling, several local governments have taken steps to implement local public health rules, including Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Dane County and Brown County.
Lake Geneva and Walworth County both passed local emergency orders in March to manage the public health crisis locally.
Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen issued a statement Wednesday night that police would not offer "any advice to businesses on how to proceed." Rasmussen said business owners should direct any questions to their own lawyers.
He added: "As always, we ask that common sense be your guide, and take precautions, as COVID-19 still exists regardless of the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision."
Walworth County health officials today issued a statement declaring that no new local rules will be implemented at the county level to protect the public from coronavirus.
"In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 'Safer At Home' order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups," the statement read. "Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace 'Safer At Home' at this time."
County Administrator Mark Luberda said other counties and cities seem to be implementing short-term orders for a period of days or weeks. Walworth County, he said, is trying to offer business and the public guidance on protecting themselves for the long term.
If the county finds that compliance with such guidelines is lacking at a particular business or organization, Luberda said, the health department can impose a public health order restricting operations at that specific location.
"We'll address it from there," he said.
The county health department urged people to continue maintaining social distance from one another, to wash their hands frequently, to stay home if they feel sick, and to take other safety precautions.
County public health officer Erica Bergstrom said officials have "faith in our business leaders" to follow guidelines aimed at protecting customers and employees from the contagious virus. Bergstrom noted that COVID-19 is "still circulating in the community."
She added: "We need all businesses, residents and visitors of Walworth County to actively participate in controlling the spread of disease. Even though the 'Safer At Home' order has been overturned, we strongly advise that everyone voluntarily comply with its key components: physical distancing, limited travel and gatherings, and frequent cleaning.”
